Tiffany Ash Releases New Microsite Page on Symphonies

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who wish to learn more about how the symphony world is coping with the current lockdown, can now take advantage of a brand-new microsite page created by field expert Tiffany Ash, called “Symphonies During a Pandemic.”

The new page can be found at http://www.tiffanyashblog.com/symphonies-during-a-pandemic/. The page is part of an already-popular website about the spectacular work of the Jacksonville Symphony, which aims to enrich humans’ lives via the uplifting and soothing qualities of both modern and classical symphonies. On the microsite, highlights her unique collaboration with this well-known symphony.

Ash said she decided to create the webpage to boost awareness about how the lockdowns have impacted musicians’ lives around the world, and how they are responding to this massive disruption.

According to Ash, the pandemic sparked the cancellation of many music festivals. It also drove the postponement of many international tours. The lockdowns have additionally caused many concert halls to temporarily close. Nonetheless, Ash emphasizes on her new microsite page that many musicians have made the most of the situation by conducting their concerts virtually through online platforms. These platforms range from YouTube to Facebook and Instagram, for example.

Still, according to Ash, many musicians around the world are eager to join ensembles again. The reason for this is that their art involves much more than simply playing music. Ash explains on her site that an important part of the process of being a successful musician is being able to feel and listen as well. These individuals depend on their conductors as well as their communities of instrumentalists to put on excellent shows to resonate with the human spirit today.

All in all, Tiffany Ash said that her chief goal with the new microsite page is to motivate musicians to keep engaging with their audiences, as well as to inspire music lovers to seek out the world’s most beautiful symphonic pieces online in the weeks and months ahead.

