TAPESTRY COLLECTION BY HILTON WELCOMES CUMBERLAND HOUSE KNOXVILLE TO ONE OF TENNESSEE’S MOST CULTURALLY RICH CITIES
The former Four Points Sheraton received a $12 mil renovation to become Cumberland House Knoxville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
The lobby of Cumberland House Knoxville pays tribute to the artistry, creativity, and possibility of the historic Knoxville textile and button manufacturing industry.
The seven-story, 130-room hotel is just minutes from the city’s biggest attractions
“The Cumberland House pays tribute to the artistry, creativity, and possibility of the historic Knoxville textile and button manufacturing industry. Throughout the hotel, travelers will encounter an authentic sense of place, gracious hospitality and enriching experiences that capture the heart of this great city and exudes the unique qualities of Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” said Patrick Short, president, Peachtree Hospitality Management.
Upon check-in, guests will be greeted by the combined reception desk and lobby bar creating a lively social hub and gathering place. As charmingly humble as its symbol, the button, which pays homage to Knoxville’s textile past, Cumberland House Knoxville is an unpretentious and welcoming destination where visitors feel at home and locals feel more connected. From interactive art pieces in the lobby to a weaving loom, guests of Cumberland House Knoxville will instantly become a part of the fabric that instigates reasons to return.
“Not only do we have a great team ready to welcome our guests, but everything about this beautiful property is well thought out, intentional, inviting and will surely inspire lasting memories,” said TeDra George, general manager, Cumberland House Knoxville. “For me, it is truly an honor to deliver a hotel that celebrates the city’s storied past with the modern expectations of today’s traveler.”
Hotel features and amenities include:
APPALACHIAN-INSPIRED CUISINE Cumberland House Knoxville’s Tussie Mussie invites guests to “create a connection between earth and table” with its authentic Appalachian dishes. The menu aims to celebrate the cleverness of mountain cooks who took simple ingredients to create complex flavors. The on-site lounge and bar pays homage to the tradition of offering small floral bouquets by serving up craft cocktails that expertly pair florals with local spirits. Coffee connoisseurs are sure to be delighted when they try the local blends provided by The Golden Roast Coffee Roasters.
SOPHISTICATED ACCOMMODATIONS
Drawing its inspiration from the city’s history of textile mills and button factories, Cumberland House Knoxville includes contemporary decor such as an antique sewing machine wall, button-shaped clothes hangers and chic textile prints throughout the property.
After a busy day of exploring Knoxville, guests can relax on the plush TemperLoft® beds, brew a cup of coffee on the Keurig Coffee Maker, or unwind in the spa-like bathrooms stocked with luxury bath products by Le Labo – Santal 33. Guests who are coming to visit with furry friends will be delighted by the pet-friendly amenities, including a dog bed, a dog-friendly map of Knoxville attractions and a delectable button-shaped treat from local River Dog Bakery waiting in their room.
CREATIVE MEETINGS & EVENTS With a total of 3,500 square feet of meeting space, Cumberland House is the perfect venue for weddings, business meetings and other gatherings. The Pearl Ballroom brings together up to 120 guests in its 1,850 square feet of space with natural light and stunning views of World’s Fair Park, while The Standard and The Loom, the two 625 square foot meeting rooms, offer a welcoming space for breaks and receptions. To provide a stress-free experience for planners, Cumberland House Knoxville offers full-service banquet and catering capabilities to enhance any function.
In addition to the above highlights and as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cumberland House Knoxville is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program to help guests enjoy a clean and safe experience during their stay. The new standards under Hilton CleanStay include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to show that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, additional cleaning of common areas and items, contactless check-in, innovative disinfection technology and flexible housekeeping options. A full list can be accessed at www.hilton.com/en/corporate/cleanstay/.
Cumberland House Knoxville is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.
To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night – up to a maximum of 7,000 Hilton Honors Points – for bookings through May 31, 2021, when booked directly with Hilton.
Cumberland House Knoxville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is in downtown Knoxville at 1109 White Avenue. The hotel is adjacent to World’s Fair Park and within walking distance to the Knoxville Convention Center, University of Tennessee, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville Museum of Art, and the Tennessee River.
For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.cumberlandhouseknoxville.com or call 865-971-4663. The property is owned by Peachtree Hotel Group and is managed by Peachtree Hospitality Management. For more information on Tapestry Collection by Hilton, please visit newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry. @cumberlandhouseknoxville
