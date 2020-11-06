Go on a scavenger hunt at MDC's Springfield Nature Center in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting people to go on scavenger hunts throughout November at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center’s trails.

Each Tuesday in November, either in the morning or afternoon, people of all ages can enjoy a walk while searching for nature-oriented items along the nature center’s trails. The morning scavenger hunts will be 9-11 a.m. and the afternoon hunts will be 3-5 p.m. People can register for this event by going to mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents and then going to the appropriate event.

On the day of the scavenger hunts, a station will be set up on the sidewalk near the nature center’s entrance with everything participants will need to take part in the scavenger hunt. People should dress for the weather and plan to spend one-two hours on the trail. Upon completing the scavenger hunt, people will receive a small prize.

Participants are asked to social distance and to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. People can get more information about this program or other events at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center by calling 417-888-4237. The nature center is located at 4601 South Nature Center Way.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.