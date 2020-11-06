Skip The Holiday Grocery Trip With Dickey’s New Direct Delivery Ready-To-Make Seasonal Meal

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue retailer and subscription service Dickey’s At Home is introducing a new bundle of ready-to-ship holiday products to make preparing holiday feasts at home even easier this season.

Perfect for busy families or folks venturing into holiday fanfare for the first time on their own this year, Dickey’s At Home Prime Rib Holiday Meal feeds 4-6 and features prime rib, two heat and serve sides and dessert.

The convenient, customizable Thanksgiving dinner package includes a variety of southern-style choices for sides such as creamed spinach, broccoli casserole, scalloped potatoes and three cheese mac n cheese. Dickey’s At Home Holiday Meal shoppers will also find six decadent desserts to choose from including carrot cake, New York cheesecake, chocolate lava cake, chocolate chip cookies, a brookie bar and Texas pecan pie.

“With Dickey’s At Home Holiday Prime Rib Meal, you can save yourself a trip to the grocery store and order Thanksgiving dinner delivered directly to your doorstep. We ship all over the U.S. to give our shoppers an easy, delicious and memorable holiday experience at the comfort of their dining room table,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

In addition, Dickey’s At Home shoppers can select a complimentary bottle of wine provided by a local Texas winery to be delivered separately when they purchase the Filet Mignon Dinner Box, Premium Steak Dinner Box and the Prime Rib Holiday Meal on athome.dickeys.com.

Just in time for the gift giving season, Dickey’s gift sets are now available to order and the bundles include fan-favorite spices, rubs, barbecue sauce and grilling accessories for the Pit Master in everyone’s life.

Recipes featuring Dickey’s At Home everyday products and holiday products are available on Dickey’s At Home retail site. Last month, the barbecue retailer launched a subscription-based service providing curated collections of premium-grade meats, sides and desserts available for monthly delivery directly to one’s doorstep.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com