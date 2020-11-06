Old Wilmington Road Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in West Caln, Sadsbury Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled next week on Old Wilmington Road between Route 340 (West Kings Highway) and Route 372 (Valley Road) in West Caln and Sadsbury townships in Chester County on Wednesday, November 11, through Friday, November 13, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, for milling operations, as part of a project to repair and resurface 41 miles of state highway in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Allan A. Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $9,995,555 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds from Act 89, Pennsylvania’s Transportation Plan. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA Application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #