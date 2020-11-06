Lane Closures, Rolling Stops, Ramp Detour Scheduled for I-83 Project Near Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be nighttime and weekend traffic impacts related to work beginning next week on the Interstate 83 reconstruction project near Harrisburg.

From 9 PM to 6 AM the night of Monday, November 9, through the night of Thursday November 12, there will be single lane closures in both directions of I-83 at the bridges spanning Valley Road so the contractor can perform mechanical grooving on the bridge decks. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

On Thursday night from midnight to 5 AM there will be rolling stops in both directions of I-83 between Union Deposit Road (Exit 48) and Route 22 (Exit 50) so an overhead sign structure can be set. Motorists should be alert for this operation and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.

Then, beginning at 9 PM next Friday, November 13, the off-ramp from southbound I-83 to Union Deposit Road will be closed so the contractor can reconstruct a portion of the ramp. The ramp is expected to reopen no later than 6 AM Monday morning, November 16.

A detour will be in place during this weekend closure. Motorists wishing to access Union Deposit Road from southbound I-83 should continue south to Derry Street (Exit 47) and take northbound I-83 to Exit 48 and Union Deposit Road.

Once open, the exit will be shifted slightly to the north of its existing location and a12-foot width restriction will be in place on the ramp.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

The structure work on the project includes the replacement and widening of the existing mainline bridges at Valley Road as well as three other locations, widening the existing culvert at Slotznick Run, and construction of new retaining walls as well as new sound walls in the residential areas.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in 2021.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

