PennDOT Honors Philadelphia Region Employee for Innovative Idea

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has honored Philadelphia Region Traffic Services Senior Manager Francis Hanney for his innovative idea to develop virtual highway inspections in response to COVID-19 work performance challenges across District 6, which encompasses Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. The agency recognized 15 PennDOT employees, statewide, for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies at the 2020 Innovation Awards.

“PennDOT has a strong legacy of creativity to help us meet our daily mission and goals,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “I'm proud to recognize these employees for their creativity and dedication to the department.”

Gramian and other department executives honored employees recognized with both IdeaLink 20/20 and WorkSmart awards during an online ceremony. IdeaLink and WorkSmart are online suggestion systems that allow employees to share their ideas and efficient work practices. Over the last decade, PennDOT staff have submitted more than 3,000 ideas through IdeaLink, several hundred of which have been implemented. Since 2016, nearly 200 smart practices have been published in PennDOT’s WorkSmart system.

Hanney played a key role in developing virtual inspections for highway projects, which allowed contractors to submit documentation to verify that projects were complying with PennDOT policies, standards and regulations.

The virtual inspection innovation enabled field personnel to be productive working from home and helped ensure that critical, life-sustaining projects could continue with a level of quality assurance otherwise not possible during a pandemic.

“We live in an age of technology,” said Hanney. “I worked with my permit team to establish a process to allow these activities to continue while still ensuring compliance with standards and protecting workers from unnecessary COVID exposure risk.” The virtual inspections became part of PennDOT’s COVID-19 highway occupancy permit and utility pandemic policy. The form allows permitees to submit daily photo documentation of work performed, a daily log of work activities, material certifications, test results and other pertinent information that documents proper restoration of the state highway.

