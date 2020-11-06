Mitchell Vandergunst Discusses Rising Home Prices in Ontario, Canada
EXETER, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Vandergunst, a commercial real estate investor working in the London, Stratford and Exeter region of Ontario, Canada has recently released an article detailing why home prices continue to rise despite the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A former professional hockey player, Mitch has worked in real estate since he finished college. He began by investing in single homes, and has since expanded to manage numerous residential properties. His company, Emvy Group INC continues to grow steadily and benefit from the rising home prices in Canada. In the article, Mitch attributes the rising home prices to a number of different factors, including increased demand for housing, a lack of available homes, and a cut in interest rates. According to Mr. Vandergunst, these factors have combined to contribute to the continual rise in home prices, even in the face of a global pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn.
In addition, the pandemic has actually contributed to the rising prices directly. Mitch Vandergunst states that the material shortage, particularly lumber for housing construction, is one factor leading to rising costs which can be directly attributed to the pandemic's impact on global supply chains and international trade.
Despite these rising costs, and the demand for housing in Canada, Mitch believes that there is a decent chance the housing prices will start to peak in coming months. The lack of immigration to Canada during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly to major cities like Toronto, may eventually lead to a decline in housing demand. For now however, prices remain higher in Canada compared to any other G7 nation in the world.
https://jt.org/commercial-real-estate-investor-mitch-vandergunst-explains-why-home-prices-continue-to-rise-in-canada-despite-covid-19/
About Mitch Vandergunst
Mitch Vandergunst has lived and worked in the Exeter, Ontario area for most of his life. Having played competitive hockey from the age of four, Mitch is no stranger to hard work and dedication. He worked his way up the ranks in minor hockey, and eventually earned a spot on professional rosters in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) and later the ECHL (East Coast Hockey League).
These days, Mitch brings his work ethic and experience to the real estate industry. Since graduating college, Mitch has been involved in real estate in some capacity. Today he operates a real estate investment company called Emvy Group Inc. which he founded. Currently, Mitch is investing in apartment buildings and flipping single homes in the Exeter and London, Ontario region.
Mitch Vandergunst
