Jenny Betts London - Fireside 2 wick candle

Need something to lift your spirits, as we head into lockdown? Or need some simple self-care to provide a break while working from home and aid peaceful sleep?

LONDON, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JENNY BETTS LONDON CREATES SCENTS FOR SELF CARE AND TO LIFT LOCKDOWN SPIRITS

Looking for something to lift your, or a friend’s spirits, as we head into lockdown? Or need a simple self-care routine to provide a break while working from home and aid peaceful sleep?

As we head into another lockdown and with mental wellbeing at an all-time low, its essential we think about how the scents that surround us help transform our mood and make some simple changes. And with World Kindness Day on Friday 13th November, a day devoted to the positive potential of both large and small acts of kindness, it’s important we try and be kind to ourselves and others we know in this testing time.

Scented candles have been used for centuries in all manner of rituals to promote healing, enhance meditation and cleanse energies. The fragrance from a scented candle stimulates the part of your brain connected to memory and mood, so it can unlock positive energy and has healing properties to reduce feelings of anxiety. So, what roles do specific scents play with our mood?

“Citrus scents such as grapefruits are generally energizing and uplifting and we associate citrus with cleanliness”, says Jenny Betts, the Founder of Jenny Betts London www.jennybettslondon.co.uk. “Their top notes go straight up the sinuses to the head and make us feel better and more in control.”

During the last lockdown Jenny noticed her Bamboo and White Grapefruit candles and diffusers were extremely popular. Whilst there is no ‘science’ behind this increase, she believes it is the combination of the different types of citrus and musk which are uplifting but not in an overpowering way. Another perfect choice for an energising ambiance are her Pink Pepper and Green Mandarin candles and diffusers which feature plum, orange blossom and green mandarin harmonised with pink pepper, ylang-ylang, rose, tuberose and orchid with undertones of vanilla, musk and amber.

And if you are missing eating out and want to create an inviting and sophisticated atmosphere for dinner and drinks at home then Black Pomegranate is a good choice. This scent (as with most products is available in multiple candle, diffuser options) has a spicy mistletoe accord opening with pink pepper, cardamom, frankincense and citrus notes, leading to a heart of clove, patchouli, Casablanca lily and fruity notes on a warm, amber base.

Whilst we can’t enjoy the freedom to pop in for a roast at our local pub after a country walk Jenny Betts London Northcote is a great choice with its warming and woody fragrance bringing all the joy of crackling log fires and cosy chunky jumpers for an autumn uplift.

And with Spa’s shut, it doesn’t mean we can’t practise self-care at home. A bath infused with Jenny Betts bath oil followed by some of our luxurious mineral-rich Dead Sea salt Spa Relax Body Scrub, known for its therapeutic properties, finished off with one of her fabulously moisturising body butters will leave your skin feeling deliciously soft and silky and you feeling ..well brand new!

For those who want to use some lockdown time to chip away at the Christmas shopping from the comfort of your couch, Jenny Betts London www.jennybettslondon.co.uk has a selection of scented solutions for the home, as well as the whole family, guaranteed to solve your gifting dilemmas and restore your shopping zen!

Her signature, scented, hand poured, soy candles and reed diffusers are infused with essential oils, environmentally friendly and paraben free and her bath and body range (also paraben free) are a unique blend of natural oils and butters combined with Jenny Betts’ exclusive fragrances.

Seasonal scents and colour themes

• Pink Champagne and Pomelo – With festive fizz being top of our list for seasonal celebrations our Pink Champagne and Pomelo scented candles featuring sparkling champagne, zesty pink pomelo, sweet grapefruits and Brazilian orange, offer a lively and refreshing scent to rejuvenate your mind and spirit.

• Fireside - This candle has a rich and festive aroma combining top notes of bergamot, lemon leaf and warming spices mixed with fresh eucalyptus leaves, lavender and geranium and settled with a base of red cedar, massoia wood, amber, frankincense and musk.

• Mulled Wine and Berries - As its name implies, this signature Christmas candle has an evocative blend of mulled wine evoking tones of apple, sweet berries, wine, brandy, orange, clove, ginger, cinnamon, and vanilla.

• Wild Mint – If green is your theme the clean and zingy aroma of freshly crushed mint infused with a hint of white tea presented in our vibrant limited-edition green glass is the perfect choice.

• Rose - If red features in your festive colour theme allow the uplifting fragrance of Rose, reported to help boost self-esteem and mental strength, to infuse your home for a truly holistic experience.

A gift for all seasons

Jenny Betts London also offers candle subscription options which can be purchased online for a 3, 6 or 12-month period. Jenny can advise on what would suit your gift recipient and will carefully select scents to match both their likes and the seasons. The subscriber will receive a beautifully gift-wrapped Jenny Betts London candle every month for the duration of the subscription. Prices range from £65 for a three-month subscription to six months at £130.00 and 12 months at £250.00 which includes a two wick Christmas limited edition candle and postage.

As the company grows, Jenny’s commitment to offering a personal service remains the hallmark of Jenny Betts London Limited. Whether that’s creating bespoke candles for a wedding or party, or assistance in choosing the best scent to enhance wellbeing or hand delivering her orders, treating each customer as an individual is what sets her apart from the competition.

-ends-

For media: For further information on Jenny Betts London please contact:

Louise Pearson at lp@lpcommunications.co.uk or call 07795 485679

For sales: please visit: www.jennybettslondon.co.uk