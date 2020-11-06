The safest way to visit Santa Claus in 2020
Talk to Santa allows children, family, and friends to participate in a live, interactive, video call with Santa Claus.
This was a fantastically magical experience for the kiddos! Thank you, Santa!”SUPERIOR, CO, USA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As illnesses surge across the country, many businesses are restricting activities that bring people together, including annual visits with Santa Claus.
— Parent, Jena B.
Some large retailers like Macy’s have already cancelled their traditional Santa Claus plans, and mall owners who are planning to go ahead with in-person Santa visits, are modifying them by banning children from sitting on Santa’s lap and making sure they stay six feet away from Santa. (Source: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/santa-claus-wont-be-coming-to-macys-herald-square-this-year?fbclid=IwAR2PSV0lzwawUrMy209IZytblA-bGUw0TVaog5U-R056jQnYs4vKOjDqIuE)
Thankfully, Santa’s team of tech elves have been working diligently to make it safe for children and families to visit with Santa in the middle of a global pandemic.
Talk To Santa.com offers live, interactive, video calls with Santa that the whole family will enjoy.
Each video call with Santa is approximately 10 minutes long where children can share their wishes for Christmas with Santa. Children are in complete amazement of how Santa really knows everything!
“This was a fantastically magical experience for the kiddos! Thank you, Santa!” – Parent, Jena B.
Celebrating its sixth year, Talk to Santa is keeping the magic of Christmas alive through this wonderful experience that children and their families will remember for the rest of their lives. Participants receive an official invitation to talk to Santa, a certificate of standing on Santa’s Nice List, and a recording of the video call that can be downloaded and shared with family or on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.
“This was great! Thank you so much! The kids were stunned! Awesome, thank you, thank you! Would recommend this to anyone!" – Parent, Sairyn S.
Additionally, Santa Claus is available to record a personalized video for family, friends, co-workers, classrooms, and more. This 5-8 minute video features a custom personalized greeting of your choice, an official Nice List certificate from Santa, and an official birthday email from the North Pole during the year, among other exciting features.
To book a video call with Santa Claus or to learn more, please visit TalkToSanta.com.
Michael Trahan
Ocean of Dreams Media
+1 3038075220
media@talktosanta.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn