Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,401 in the last 365 days.

Hibbett Sports Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB) today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Hibbett plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens on November 20, 2020, and will host a conference call later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2939.  A replay of the conference call will be available until November 27, 2020, by dialing (402) 977‑9140 and entering the passcode, 21970559.

The live broadcast of Hibbett's quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on November 20, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores located in 35 states nationwide.  Celebrating its 75th year, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas.  Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com.  Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts:
Robert Volke – SVP, Chief Financial Officer
Jason Freuchtel – Director, Investor Relations
(205) 380-7121

Primary Logo

You just read:

Hibbett Sports Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

Distribution channels: Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.