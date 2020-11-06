ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:



Roth Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Benchmark Company Technology Virtual One on One Investor Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020

11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020



Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

