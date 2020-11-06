Scottsdale Airpark News Names Aaron Black Top Scottsdale DUI Lawyer for 2020
Scottsdale Airpark News has named Aaron Black as one of the Top Scottsdale DUI Lawyers for 2020 during its November issue.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale Airpark News has named Aaron Black as one of the Top Scottsdale DUI Lawyers for 2020 during its November issue. This recognition is designed to help members of the business community and the general public in Scottsdale, Arizona find the best local attorneys for a variety of legal practice areas, including criminal defense, personal injury, estate planning, family law and more. The publication compiled its list of attorneys with the help of a third-party attorney rating system and has proudly served Scottsdale, Phoenix and all of Maricopa County for more than three decades.
"At the Law Office of Aaron M. Black, PLLC, I have made it my mission to offer exceptional legal services, spending most of my time focusing on DUI and criminal defense in Scottsdale, Arizona and the surrounding areas," said Scottsdale DUI lawyer Aaron Black. "My ability to develop and execute well-reasoned defense strategies for my clients is one of many reasons why I am considered a top DUI attorney in and surrounding Scottsdale, Arizona. Going forward, I plan to use my experience, knowledge and skills to defend clients accused of driving under the influence or committing other serious criminal offenses throughout Maricopa County."
About Scottsdale DUI Lawyer Aaron Black
Scottsdale DUI lawyer Aaron Black has successfully defended hundreds of clients facing extreme DUI charges. Before starting his own legal practice, he worked as a criminal defense attorney for one of the largest firms in Phoenix, Arizona. Over the course of his long legal career, he has mastered the skill of successfully defending his clients in front of a judge and jury and is widely regarded as one of the best DUI lawyers in the Scottsdale area.
In addition to being named one of the Top Scottsdale DUI Lawyers for 2020, Aaron Black has been named to both The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 and The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100. The level of professionalism he has displayed throughout his career is one of many reasons why his fellow attorneys hold him in such high esteem. Aaron Black is admitted to practice law before all Arizona and South Dakota state courts.
About Scottsdale Airpark News
For over 30 years, Scottsdale Airpark News has maintained its presence as the business voice of the Scottsdale Airpark. The publication initially began as a newsletter for organizations in the business park who wanted to keep in touch with one another and stay informed about current events. However, the publication quickly grew into an award-winning magazine with a circulation of 25,000 copies distributed at more than 1,000 locations in the Greater Airpark area. It has become a trusted and respected source of news for one of Arizona’s largest and fastest-growing business communities.
To learn more about Scottsdale DUI attorney Aaron Black, please send him a message at aaron@aaronblacklaw.com, or call his office directly at 480-729-1683 to schedule a free initial consultation and receive answers to your DUI frequently asked questions.
Aaron Black
Law Office of Aaron Black
+1 480-729-1683
