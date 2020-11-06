Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CareDx Joins National Kidney Foundation in Virtual Walk for Kidney Patients

CareDx’s Chief Marketing Officer Sasha King is the Chair for the Upcoming Pacific Northwest Virtual Kidney Walk

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers; today announced it is “Lacing Up” with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) by joining the 2020 Pacific Northwest Virtual Kidney Walk to support kidney health and improve the lives of the 37 million people in the United States affected by kidney disease.

The pandemic’s widespread impact has been particularly challenging for kidney patients and transplant recipients who have an increased risk of severe infection and mortality from COVID-19. NKF is organizing the Kidney Walk LaceUp event to virtually bring the kidney community together, and extending their reach with the goal to have walkers join from all parts of the globe.

CareDx’s Chief Marketing Officer, Sasha King, will serve as San Francisco chair for the walk taking place on November 8th at 10:00 am PST. Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA will be the hub of the reimagined walk-from-home event.  

“We're grateful to CareDx for their continued commitment to helping us protect kidney patients, especially during these challenging times,” said Amy Hewett, Executive Director for NKF Pacific Northwest. “I applaud CareDx’s focus on patient advocacy and dedication to kidney care.”

“CareDx is deeply committed to the kidney transplant community, and are proud to partner with NKF on the upcoming Kidney Walk and support the new virtual format,” said Sasha King, Chief Marketing Officer. “I am honored to serve as the walk chair this year and work with the NKF to continue to provide kidney transplant patients with life-saving initiatives to help improve their lives.”

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

