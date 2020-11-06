Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,500 in the last 365 days.

Cardone Equity Fund Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit - Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 20, 2020; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Cardone Equity Fund investors pursuant to Cardone’s public offerings. Investors have until December 20, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in the complaint that throughout the Class Period, Cardone made materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose material fact regarding investors’ expected rates of return on their investment, among other things. The lawsuit seeks an award of rescission or rescissory damages and prejudgment interest under the federal securities laws, among other things.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 20, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cardone Equity Fund Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit - Portnoy Law Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.