Cardone Equity Fund Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit - Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Cardone Equity Fund investors pursuant to Cardone’s public offerings. Investors have until December 20, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in the complaint that throughout the Class Period, Cardone made materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose material fact regarding investors’ expected rates of return on their investment, among other things. The lawsuit seeks an award of rescission or rescissory damages and prejudgment interest under the federal securities laws, among other things.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 20, 2020.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

