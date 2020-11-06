Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.



Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Strong Broadband data net additions of 6,000 with Glo Fiber contributing 1,500

Executed Glo Fiber franchise agreements in six new markets in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia

Launched fixed wireless broadband service in the counties of Albemarle and Rockingham, Virginia, in October 2020 under the brand name of Beam

Acquired CBRS spectrum for $16.1 million

As previously announced, T-Mobile exercised its option to purchase our Wireless segment on August 26, 2020

The Wireless segment’s financial results will be presented as discontinued operations in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements effective with the date of the purchase option

As previously announced, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share representing a 17.2% increase over the 2019 dividend.

"Our Broadband business had another quarter of strong operating results with continued demand for our high speed Internet services. We are very excited by the early results of Glo Fiber with a record quarter of net additions and high customer interest following our launch of Beam in October. Based on our track record of success, we plan to accelerate our investments in these new initiatives to increase our Broadband addressable market to over 700,000 homes passed and serve as a catalyst for delivering sustainable long-term growth. Solid operating results along with our strong cash flow generation in 2020, supports returning value to our shareholders with our increased dividend," said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “With T-Mobile’s exercise of the purchase option of our wireless business, we are focused on the upcoming Wireless appraisal process and the transition to a broadband centric company.”

Shentel's third-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com .

Wireless Update

On April 1, 2020, T-Mobile announced the completion of its business combination with Sprint and subsequently delivered to the Company a notice of Network Technology Conversion, Brand Conversion and Combination Conversion (a “Conversion Notice”) pursuant to the terms of the Company’s affiliate agreement with Sprint. On August 26, 2020, T-Mobile exercised its option to purchase all of the assets and operations of our Wireless segment for 90% of the Entire Business Value as defined under our affiliate agreement with Sprint PCS and determined pursuant to the appraisal process set forth therein. As described in more detail in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Wireless segment has been an affiliate of Sprint since 1999.



On August 24, 2020, the Company delivered to T-Mobile a notice of dispute relating to the appraisal framework and other contractual terms related to T-Mobile’s acquisition of our discontinued Wireless operations. On November 3, 2020, the parties aligned in principle to resolve such disputed items including: The valuation date to be utilized by the appraisers will be July 1, 2020. The appraisers will assume the T-Mobile / Sprint merger did not occur, Shentel remains an affiliate of Sprint under the affiliate agreement with continued access to the brands and spectrum and all impacts from the Sprint / T-Mobile integration shall be disregarded. It is currently expected that the appraisers will complete their valuation of Entire Business Value on or about January 20, 2021. The transaction is currently expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to timely completion of the appraisal process and receipt of customary regulatory approvals.



The Wireless segment’s financial results will be presented as discontinued operations for all periods presented in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Cash Flows effective with the date of the purchase option. Prior comparative periods will also be retrospectively recast and presented as discontinued operations. The related assets and liabilities are presented as held for sale in the Company’s Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Consolidated Third Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $55.2 million compared with $51.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, due to the growth of $2.0 million and $1.4 million in the Broadband and Tower segments, respectively.



Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2020 increased $2.5 million to $14.6 million compared with $12.1 million in 2019 due primarily to growth in Towers and a reduction in corporate expenses.



Operating income was consistent with third quarter 2019.



Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share grew $0.01 to $0.03 and earnings from discontinued operations grew 148.1% to $0.67 per diluted share from the same period a year ago.

Broadband

Broadband Data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") grew 6,069 to end the third quarter 2020 with 98,764 or 19.8% year over year growth.



Incumbent cable broadband added 4,598 Data RGUs in the third quarter 2020 and data penetration grew year over year from 40.0% to 46.2% driven by strong demand for high speed Internet and the enhanced value of our Powerhouse rate card. Churn declined 9 basis points year over year to 1.88% and included approximately 25 basis points of churn related to non-pay subscribers from the second quarter that were affected by Covid-19 for whom we temporarily suspended disconnection. Excluding the suspended non-pay disconnects, churn would have been 1.73%. Broadband average revenue per user (“ARPU”) increased $0.19 to $77.66 in the third quarter 2020 compared to the prior year period driven by subscribers upgrading to rate plans with faster speeds.



Glo Fiber added 1,471 Data RGUs in the third quarter 2020 and market penetration grew to 12.5% driven by strong demand for high speed Internet fiber-based services and differentiated local customer service. Broadband churn and ARPU were 0.98% and $80.25, respectively, in the third quarter 2020. Total Glo Fiber passings grew approximately 9,000 sequentially from the second quarter 2020 to 22,347.



Broadband revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased $2.0 million or 4.2% to $50.7 million compared with $48.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a $3.8 million increase in Cable Residential and SMB revenue partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in RLEC revenues and $0.5 million decline in Fiber Enterprise and Wholesale revenues. Cable Residential and SMB revenue growth was driven primarily by 19.8% year over year growth in broadband subscribers. Fiber Enterprise and Wholesale revenue decline was due to lower amortized revenue.



Broadband operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $41.2 million compared to $37.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in compensation expense of $2.3 million as a result of Glo Fiber and Beam start-up staffing and higher incentive accrual from strong operating results and $1.5 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense due to the expansion of our network.



Broadband Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2020 decreased 1.3% to $19.6 million, compared with $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to lower amortized Fiber Enterprise and Wholesale revenue from upfront fees and the dilution associated with start-up costs from Glo Fiber and Beam fixed wireless.



Broadband Operating income in the third quarter of 2020 was $9.5 million, compared to $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Tower

Total macro towers, small cells and tenants were 222, 8 and 414, respectively, as of September 30, 2020 as compared to 221, zero and 380, respectively, as of September 30, 2019.



Tower revenue in the third quarter of 2020 grew 43.3% to $4.5 million, compared with $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. This increase was due to a 8.9% increase in tenants and a 37.9% increase in average revenue per tenant driven by amendments to intercompany leases effected in the first quarter of 2020.



Tower operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the quarter of 2019.



Tower Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2020 grew 42.9% to $2.9 million, compared with $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.



Tower operating income in the third quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Other Information

Capital expenditures were $82.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $48.8 million in the comparable 2019 period. The $33.9 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by our Glo Fiber market expansion.



Outstanding debt at September 30, 2020 totaled $696.4 million, net of unamortized loan costs, compared to $720.1 million as of December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had liquidity of approximately $259.1 million, including $75.0 million of revolving line of credit availability.

Free cash flow, normalized free cash flow and Adjusted OIBDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not determined in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Conference Call and Webcast

Teleconference Information:

Date: November 6, 2020

Time: 8:30 A.M. (ET)

Dial in number: 1-888-695-7639

Password: 9885265



Audio webcast: http://investor.shentel.com/

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call is complete, through December 6, 2020 by calling (855) 859-2056.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations, is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com

Or

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com













SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service revenue and other $ 55,173 $ 51,814 $ 162,643 $ 153,285 Operating expenses: Cost of services 22,669 20,947 65,167 62,030 Selling, general and administrative 20,039 19,445 64,227 57,600 Depreciation and amortization 11,995 10,741 36,010 33,807 Total operating expenses 54,703 51,133 165,404 153,437 Operating income (loss) 470 681 (2,761 ) (152 ) Other income: Other income, net 1,083 994 3,103 3,328 Income before income taxes 1,553 1,675 342 3,176 Income tax expense (benefit) 141 507 (684 ) (108 ) Income from continuing operations 1,412 1,168 1,026 3,284 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 33,509 13,186 76,422 38,130 Net income $ 34,921 $ 14,354 $ 77,448 $ 41,414 Net income per share, basic and diluted: Basic - Income from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 0.67 $ 0.27 $ 1.53 $ 0.76 Basic net income per share $ 0.70 $ 0.29 $ 1.55 $ 0.83 Diluted - Income from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 0.67 $ 0.27 $ 1.53 $ 0.76 Diluted net income per share $ 0.70 $ 0.29 $ 1.55 $ 0.83 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 49,911 49,857 49,889 49,827 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,105 50,129 50,049 50,110













SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,050 $ 101,651 Other current assets 78,340 85,093 Current assets held for sale 1,148,601 55,109 Total current assets 1,410,991 241,853 Investments 13,034 12,388 Property, plant and equipment, net 413,602 363,087 Intangible assets, net and Goodwill 103,856 88,241 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,844 42,568 Deferred charges and other assets, net 10,972 9,267 Non-current assets held for sale — 1,141,498 Total assets $ 2,001,299 $ 1,898,902 Current liabilities held for sale 470,943 $ 54,246 Total current liabilities 761,167 $ 99,331 Long-term debt, less current maturities — 688,464 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 379,036 Other liabilities 221,007 205,397 Total shareholders’ equity 548,182 472,428 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,001,299 $ 1,898,902













SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 77,448 41,414 Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax 76,422 38,130 Income from continuing operations 1,026 3,284 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 35,522 33,500 Amortization of intangible assets 488 307 Bad debt expense 514 1,215 Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 5,306 2,769 Deferred income taxes (279 ) — Other adjustments (349 ) (2,703 ) Changes in assets and liabilities 2,572 (6,889 ) Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations 44,800 31,483 Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations 182,499 161,976 Net cash provided by operating activities 227,299 193,459 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (82,740 ) (48,826 ) Cash disbursed for acquisitions — (10,000 ) Cash disbursed for FCC spectrum licenses (16,118 ) (16,742 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 252 100 Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations (98,606 ) (75,468 ) Net cash used in investing activities – discontinued operations (17,794 ) (58,156 ) Net cash used in investing activities (116,400 ) (133,624 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Taxes paid for equity award issuances (2,182 ) (2,912 ) Other (727 ) 72 Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations (2,909 ) (2,840 ) Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations (25,591 ) (44,666 ) Net cash used in financing activities (28,500 ) (47,506 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 82,399 12,329 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 101,651 85,086 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 184,050 $ 97,415





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted OIBDA

Adjusted OIBDA represents Operating income from continuing operations before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted OIBDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance to facilitate comparisons with other telecommunications companies. This measure isolates and evaluates operating performance by excluding the cost of financing (e.g., interest expense), as well as the non-cash depreciation and amortization of past capital investments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

The following tables reconcile Adjusted OIBDA to operating income from continuing operations, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income from continuing operations $ 9,486 $ 2,421 $ (11,437 ) $ 470 Depreciation 9,939 467 1,422 11,828 Amortization 167 — — 167 OIBDA 19,592 2,888 (10,015 ) 12,465 Share-based compensation expense — — 1,137 1,137 Deal advisory fees — — 1,032 1,032 Adjusted OIBDA $ 19,592 $ 2,888 $ (7,846 ) $ 14,634





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income from continuing operations $ 11,242 $ 1,330 $ (11,891 ) $ 681 Depreciation 8,472 691 1,433 10,596 Amortization 145 — — 145 OIBDA 19,859 2,021 (10,458 ) 11,422 Share-based compensation expense — — 723 723 Adjusted OIBDA $ 19,859 $ 2,021 $ (9,735 ) $ 12,145





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income from continuing operations $ 29,650 $ 6,444 $ (38,855 ) $ (2,761 ) Depreciation 29,960 1,414 4,148 35,522 Amortization 488 — — 488 OIBDA 60,098 7,858 (34,707 ) 33,249 Share-based compensation expense — — 5,306 5,306 Deal advisory fees — — 3,002 3,002 Adjusted OIBDA $ 60,098 $ 7,858 $ (26,399 ) $ 41,557





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income from continuing operations $ 33,206 $ 3,755 $ (37,113 ) $ (152 ) Depreciation 26,936 2,102 4,462 33,500 Amortization 307 — — 307 OIBDA 60,449 5,857 (32,651 ) 33,655 Share-based compensation expense — — 2,769 2,769 Adjusted OIBDA $ 60,449 $ 5,857 $ (29,882 ) $ 36,424

Segment Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Cable, residential and SMB (1) $ 37,469 $ — $ — $ 37,469 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale 4,707 — — 4,707 Rural local exchange carrier 4,426 — — 4,426 Installation and other 2,008 — — 2,008 Tower lease — 1,864 — 1,864 Service revenue and other 48,610 1,864 — 50,474 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 2,100 2,637 (38 ) 4,699 Total revenue 50,710 4,501 (38 ) 55,173 Operating expenses Cost of services 21,326 1,283 60 22,669 Selling, general and administrative 9,792 330 9,917 20,039 Depreciation and amortization 10,106 467 1,422 11,995 Total operating expenses 41,224 2,080 11,399 54,703 Operating income (loss) $ 9,486 $ 2,421 $ (11,437 ) $ 470

__________________

(1) SMB refers to Small and Medium Businesses.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Cable, residential and SMB $ 33,696 $ — $ — $ 33,696 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale 5,163 — — 5,163 Rural local exchange carrier 5,080 — — 5,080 Installation and other 2,073 — — 2,073 Tower lease — 1,851 — 1,851 Service revenue and other 46,012 1,851 — 47,863 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 2,669 1,289 (7 ) 3,951 Total revenue 48,681 3,140 (7 ) 51,814 Operating expenses Cost of services 20,032 927 (12 ) 20,947 Selling, general and administrative 8,790 192 10,463 19,445 Depreciation and amortization 8,617 691 1,433 10,741 Total operating expenses 37,439 1,810 11,884 51,133 Operating income (loss) $ 11,242 $ 1,330 $ (11,891 ) $ 681

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Cable, residential and SMB $ 108,242 $ — $ — $ 108,242 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale 15,858 — — 15,858 Rural local exchange carrier 13,784 — — 13,784 Installation and other 5,928 — — 5,928 Tower lease — 5,490 — 5,490 Service revenue and other 143,812 5,490 — 149,302 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 6,818 7,000 (477 ) 13,341 Total revenue 150,630 12,490 (477 ) 162,643 Operating expenses Cost of services 61,572 3,537 58 65,167 Selling, general and administrative 28,960 1,095 34,172 64,227 Depreciation and amortization 30,448 1,414 4,148 36,010 Total operating expenses 120,980 6,046 38,378 165,404 Operating income (loss) $ 29,650 $ 6,444 $ (38,855 ) $ (2,761 )

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Cable, residential and SMB $ 99,703 $ — $ — $ 99,703 Fiber, enterprise and wholesale 14,912 — — 14,912 Rural local exchange carrier 15,899 — — 15,899 Installation and other 6,002 — — 6,002 Tower lease — 5,365 — 5,365 Service revenue and other 136,516 5,365 — 141,881 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 7,597 3,830 (23 ) 11,404 Total revenue 144,113 9,195 (23 ) 153,285 Operating expenses Cost of services 59,348 2,704 (22 ) 62,030 Selling, general and administrative 24,316 634 32,650 57,600 Depreciation and amortization 27,243 2,102 4,462 33,807 Total operating expenses 110,907 5,440 37,090 153,437 Operating income (loss) $ 33,206 $ 3,755 $ (37,113 ) $ (152 )





Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Broadband homes passed (1) (2) 230,002 206,262 Incumbent Cable 207,655 206,262 Glo Fiber 22,347 — Broadband customer relationships (3) 106,314 94,356 Residential and SMB RGUs: Broadband 98,764 82,413 Incumbent Cable 95,962 82,413 Glo Fiber 2,802 — Video 53,647 55,015 Voice 33,019 30,956 Total Cable and Glo Fiber RGUs 185,430 168,384 Residential and SMB Penetration (4) Broadband 42.9 % 40.0 % Incumbent Cable 46.2 % 40.0 % Glo Fiber penetration 12.5 % — % Video 23.3 % 26.7 % Voice 15.5 % 16.3 % Residential and SMB ARPU (5) Broadband $ 77.71 $ 77.47 Incumbent Cable $ 77.66 $ 77.47 Glo Fiber $ 80.03 $ — Video $ 93.08 $ 89.32 Voice $ 29.61 $ 30.68 Fiber route miles 6,705 5,864 Total fiber miles (6) 367,154 311,702

__________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our distribution system without further extending the transmission lines. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed have access to video, broadband and voice services.

(2) Includes approximately 16,600 RLEC homes passed where we are the dual incumbent telephone and cable provider.

(3) Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services.

(4) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate.

(5) Average Revenue Per Customer calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average customer relationships / 3 months

(6) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.













Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband $ 22,261 $ 18,809 Incumbent Cable 21,770 18,809 Glo Fiber 491 — Video 14,823 15,030 Voice 2,894 2,839 Discounts and adjustments (2,509 ) (2,982 ) Total Revenue $ 37,469 $ 33,696 Quarterly Average RGUs: Broadband 95,485 80,931 Incumbent Cable 93,440 80,931 Glo Fiber 2,045 — Video 53,085 56,092 Voice 32,581 30,850 ARPU (Quarter to date): Broadband $ 77.71 $ 77.47 Incumbent Cable $ 77.66 $ 77.47 Glo Fiber $ 80.03 $ — Video $ 93.08 $ 89.32 Voice $ 29.61 $ 30.68

Tower Operating Statistics:

September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Macro towers owned 222 221 Small cell sites 8.0 — Tenants (1) 414 380 Average tenants per tower 1.8 1.7

__________________

(1) Includes 208 and 177 intercompany tenants for our Wireless segment as of September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



