Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025

Healthcare Cloud Computing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Healthcare Cloud Computing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Initially approached with caution by healthcare organizations, cloud computing is becoming more widely adopted. In 2017, cloud adoption in healthcare increased, as cost savings outweigh potential data protection concerns. Healthcare IT systems are historically expensive to implement, update and maintain. Cloud economics changes that by shifting from individual budgets to cost-sharing models enabled by private, multi-tenant, and in some cases, public clouds.

These trends are shifting in favor of increased IT spending toward cloud hardware, software and networks. The global market for cloud technologies in healthcare was $16.1 billion in 2016. The market is expected to grow to $20.2 billion in 2017 and increase to $35.0 billion by 2022, with a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.

Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and the remaining Rest of World countries will comprise the remaining REDACTED of the market, with cloud technologies advancing over traditional IT at a slow but steadyrate of between REDAC TED and REDACTED.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2963581-healthcare-cloud-computing-global-markets-to-2022

Report Scope:

The report will segment the technology for IT suppliers by hardware, software and network, as well as for internal and external cloud deployment models by software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), and also by public, private and hybrid cloud platforms. For healthcare applications, the report will segment the market by:

– Electronic health records (EHRs).

– Picture archiving and communications systems (PACS).

– Cardiology information systems (CIS).

– Laboratory information systems (LIS).

– Radiology information systems (RIS).

– Other (facility, hospital information systems).

Use segments will also be addressed, including healthcare providers, private and public payers, and cloud providers.

Key issues that will be discussed include the inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, adoption of stronger security measures to prevent data breeches and future innovations such as edge cloud services that can better support mobile devices and video services for remote healthcare.

Report Includes:

– 35 data tables and 2 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for healthcare cloud computing technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Market segmentation by technology, cloud deployment models, healthcare cloud applications, and by region.

– Discussion of key issues, such as inclusion of consumer healthcare applications and medical devices in the cloud ecosystem, and adoption of stronger security measures.

– Insight into future innovations, such as edge cloud services that can better support video services for remote healthcare.

– Profiles of key companies in the market, including:

Agfa Healthcare

Allscripts

Amazon

Analogic

Arm Holdings

Arxan

Athenahealth

Beckman Coulter

Biocontrol Medical

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Scimed

Canon

Carestream Health

Cerner

Ceva Inc.

Comarch

Computer Program & Systems Inc.

Diamond Systems

Digisonics

Dow Global Technologies Inc.

E-Clinicalworks

Epic Systems

Eurotech Inc.

Fujifilm

Ge Healthcare

Gemalto

Greenway Health Llc

Honeywell International Inc.

Ibm

Imagination Technologies Inc.

Intel

Kontron

Kore Telematics (Raco Wireless)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Lumedx

Mckesson

Meditech

Medtronic

Mercury Computer Systems

Merge Healthcare

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsemi

Microsoft

Nxp

Philips Healthcare

Practice Fusion

Qualcomm

Quality Systems Inc.

Radisys

Renesas

Sectra

Siemens Healthcare

Streamline Health Solutions

Synopsys Inc.

Texas Instruments

Continued…

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2963581-healthcare-cloud-computing-global-markets-to-2022

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)