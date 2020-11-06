DJ Equipment Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “DJ Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "DJ Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025" To Its Research Database

DJs use equipment that can play at least two sources of recorded music simultaneously and mix them together. This allows the DJ to create seamless transitions between recordings and develop unique mixes of songs. Often, this involves aligning the beats of the music sources so their rhythms do not clash when they are played together, either so two records can be played at the same time, or to enable the DJ to make a smooth transition from one song to another. An important tool for DJs is the specialized DJ mixer, a small audio mixer with a crossfader and cue functions. The crossfader enables the DJ to blend or transition from one song to another. The cue knobs or switches allow the DJ to pre-listen to a source of recorded music in headphones before playing it for the live club or broadcast audience. Previewing the music in headphones helps the DJ pick the next track they want to play and cue up the track to the desired starting location so it will mix well with the currently playing music. DJs may also use a microphone to speak to the audience; effects units such as reverb to create sound effects; and electronic musical instruments such as drum machines and synthesizers.

Currently, there are many kinds of DJ equipments. DJ Turntables, DJ Mixer, DJ Controller, Headphones are dominating the market while other accessories are also essential for a DJ set. DJ schools, studios, clubs & bars are the most important end-users for now.

In 2016, Global DJ equipments total market size was 383.78 MUSD, with a significant growth in recent years, according to QYR analysis, the market is expected to reach 575.81 by the end of 2022. The biggest market drivers are people’s music awareness and increasing music education in schools, Growing number of concerts and live performances, while long replacement cycle of equipment is a market challenge, production innovation and market channel improvement is the direction of progress for DJ equipment brand owners.

There are many players in this market, Companies like inMusic, Pioneer and Music Group occupied most of the market share, with a series brands in this market: Pioneer, Numark, Roland, Behringer, DJ Tech, Hercules, Stanton, Korg, Denon, Reloop, Gemini, Akai and so on. Pioneer and Numark accounted for the top two brands globally, with market share of 44.73% and 8.78% in 2016 separately.

North America and Europe had been the largest DJ equipment market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing geographical division for the DJ equipment market. The growing influence of western culture in developing countries, along with the up surge in urbanization of countries, such as India and China has increased the market penetration of the DJ equipment market. Moreover, the demographical advantage such as large base of young population in developing countries is providing considerable growth to the DJ equipment market the future.

The global DJ Equipment market is valued at 410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 680 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on DJ Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DJ Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pioneer

Numark

Roland

Behringer

DJ Tech

Hercules

Stanton

Korg

Denon

Reloop

Gemini

Akai

Segment by Type

DJ Turntable & CDJs

DJ Mixer

DJ Controller

Others

Segment by Application

Professional Performance

Individual Amateurs

Regional Overview

The global DJ Equipment market is regionally segmented in order to understand the drivers of demand in different regions of the world. The segmentation allows readers to ascertain the rate of growth based on geographical area. Our DJ Equipment market report survey includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report seeks to provide a valuable insight into the workings of the market and its prospects for growth in the near future.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 DJ Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of DJ Equipment

1.2 DJ Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global DJ Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 DJ Turntable & CDJs

1.2.3 DJ Mixer

1.2.4 DJ Controller

1.2.5 Others

1.3 DJ Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 DJ Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Professional Performance

1.3.3 Individual Amateurs

1.3 Global DJ Equipment Market by Region

1.3.1 Global DJ Equipment Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global DJ Equipment Market Size

1.4.1 Global DJ Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global DJ Equipment Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in DJ Equipment Business

7.1 Pioneer

7.1.1 Pioneer DJ Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 DJ Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pioneer DJ Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Numark

7.3 Roland

7.4 Behringer

7.5 DJ Tech

7.6 Hercules

7.7 Stanton

7.8 Korg

7.9 Denon

7.10 Reloop

7.11 Gemini

7.12 Akai

