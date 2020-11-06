Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,522 in the last 365 days.

TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3112 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 4, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2020.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
November 5, 2020

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.