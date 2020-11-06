Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,524 in the last 365 days.

Sassy® Stacks of Circles™ Ring Stacker Wins Newsweek’s Best in STEM 2021 Award

/EIN News/ -- GONZALES, La., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sassy Baby, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS), (the “Company”) today announced that its Stacks of Circles™ Ring Stacker had received Newsweek’s Best in STEM 2021 Award for all age categories.

“We are very proud to receive this award. Sassy Baby prides itself on creating products that meet the high standards of parents. Our products are centered on infants’ developmental milestones to reinforce the child’s progression in language, social and motor skills,” said Susan Hinshaw, Senior Vice President of Marketing.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact:

Olivia W. Elliott
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer        
(225) 647-9124
oelliott@crowncrafts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9a0017b-7dc6-4087-beab-292cac866d46

Sassy Stacks of Circles Ring Stacker

Winner of Newsweek’s Best in STEM 2021 Award

You just read:

Sassy® Stacks of Circles™ Ring Stacker Wins Newsweek’s Best in STEM 2021 Award

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.