Lisa Wimberger of the NeuroSculpting Institute to be Featured on Close Up Radio

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've all been forced to grapple with tough questions. What is community? What is industry? What is financial certainty? What is predictability? What is political stability?

Indeed the pandemic has disrupted our sense of regulation, our sense of well-being, our sense of certainty. People are struggling to find balance. They're struggling to sleep at night. They're struggling to keep themselves out of the depression.

Lisa Wimberger is the founder of the NeuroSculpting Institute. The process, a fusion of brain science and mindfulness, is a five-step meditation process, designed sculpt new neural pathways to regulate the nervous system. Its application ranges from helping people calm themselves to helping people move out of their negative patterns.

While many businesses are struggling through this period of uncertainty, Lisa says her clientele has gone through the roof.

“My clients are coming to me with just an overwhelming sense of uncertainty,” says Lisa. “They’re realizing they can't parent their kids the same way. They don't have a reason to get out of bed and get dressed up to go to work. There is no call to action in so many parts of their lives. There's a lot of aimlessness, purposelessness and helplessness.”

According to Lisa, everybody's brain is missing some of its key information that normally latches on to predict outcomes. We need to start learning what our brain needs to find that balance.

“NeuroSculpting gives people a sense that it's possible to navigate the pandemic more gracefully,” says Lisa. “It's important that we understand our nervous system and how to manage and process at all. It is just going to take a lot of work, a lot of awareness and daily practices.”

NeuroSculpting, says Lisa, is “Life Powered By Intention.” The process can strategically help an individual release the grip of old patterns and train their brain to create new and more supportive patterns, habits and behaviors.

“NeuroSculpting is about keeping people out of those old negative repetitious thoughts and moving them into their sense of empowerment where they understand we choose our thoughts no matter what life throws at me,” says Lisa. “I use NeuroSculpting to soften the attachment I have to an outcome and move myself into self-regulation and stability."

If you find you are still struggling, Lisa recommends easy physical exercises specifically designed to condition the nervous system for greater resilience and an overall easier sense of wellbeing. The best part is these exercises only take 30 seconds.

