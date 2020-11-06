[2020-2027] Hemostats Market to Rise at an Accelerated Pace Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% and Hit USD 5.54 Billion by 2027; Increasing Demand for Technologically Advanced Products, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Hemostats Market Research Report Are Baxter, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Stryker, CryoLife, Inc., Biom'up, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hemostats market size is expected to reach USD 5.54 billion by 2027, while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2027. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease and growing demand for technologically advanced products. The report mentions that the market was worth USD 3.72 billion in 2019. The market in North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest global hemostats market revenue during the forecast period. In addition to this, the market was worth USD 1.29 billion in 2019 and is projected to witness growth owing to high adoption of technologically advanced product in the forthcoming years.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

March 2020 – Ethicon that is a part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced the strategic regional launch of SURGICEL POWDER ABSORBABLE HEMOSTAT in the key territories of Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The product is already available in Singapore and Hong Kong, with upcoming launches planned for later in 2020 in Japan, Malaysia and India.

Ethicon that is a part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced the strategic regional launch of SURGICEL POWDER ABSORBABLE HEMOSTAT in the key territories of Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The product is already available in Singapore and Hong Kong, with upcoming launches planned for later in 2020 in Japan, Malaysia and India. December 2019 – Ethicon, which is part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, announced the launch of VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) for the management of bleeding during surgical procedures

Ethicon, which is part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, announced the launch of VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) for the management of bleeding during surgical procedures January 2019 – CryoLife, Inc., announced its completion of the enrolment of patients in a clinical trial for obtaining FDA Premarket Approval (“PMA”) to sell PerClot in the U.S. The company anticipates PMA submission to the FDA during the second half of 2020, and is conducting this pivotal clinical trial to gain approval to commercialize PerClot for surgical indications in the U.S.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hemostats-market-100084





Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, accidents, and trauma, among others is surging the demand for surgical procedures across the globe. However, surgical procedures involve the risk of implications such as disruptive bleeding that result in high mortality rate among the population.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hemostats-market-100084





Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products to Spur Demand

Today, technological advancement is propelling the introduction of innovative products that are efficient in achieving hemostasis. In addition to this, these products prove beneficial in reducing the risk of infections, while aiding in lowering down of healthcare costs largely.

The several benefits of advanced hemostats is compelling the manufacturers to develop products that have improved features in containing bleeding implications during the surgical procedures. For instance, Baxter introduced TISSEL, a technologically advanced product for the fibrin sealants category that aids in faster recovery and helps to lower down medical costs.

According to Fortune Business Insights, this global market comprises of several small, medium, and large companies that are trying to strengthen their position and making their presence felt. Among the companies, Baxter, Ethicon, and BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) are dominating the global marketplace owing to innovative product launches and expansion of product offerings.





Quick Buy - Hemostats Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100084





North America to Remain Dominant: Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products to Aid Growth

Among the regions, the market in North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest global hemostats market revenue during the forecast period. In addition to this, the market was worth USD 1.29 billion in 2019 and is projected to witness growth owing to high adoption of technologically advanced product in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, high demand for surgical procedures in the region will favor market growth. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to be the second-most leading region during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as strong and favorable healthcare expenditure policies in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is likely to witness growth owing to the presence of large pool of patients that require surgical procedures. Moreover, increasing impetus on novel product launches by the companies in the region will aid in the market growth between 2020 and 2027.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hemostats-market-100084





List of the Companies Operating in the Hemostats Market:

Baxter

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Stryker

CryoLife, Inc.

Biom'up

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Others





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hemostats-market-100084





Hemostats Market Segmentations:

By Product

• Active Hemostats

o Thrombin Based Hemostats

o Fibrin Sealants

• Passive Hemostats

o Plant

o Animal

o Others

• Combination Hemostats

• Others

By Application

• Trauma

• Cardiovascular Surgery

• General Surgery

• Plastic Surgery

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Neurosurgery

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals & ASCs

• Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/hemostats-market-100084





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Hemophilia Drugs Market Share and Global Trend By Disease Indication (Hemophilia A, B & C), Therapy Type (Recombinant Therapy, Plasma therapy & Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Antithrombin Market Share and Global Trend By Application (Therapeutics, Research, Diagnostics & Others), Source (Human, Goat Milk), Dosage Form (Lyophilized, Liquid) & Geography Forecast till 2025

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (3-factor PCC, 4-factor PCC), Application (Congenital and Acquired Coagulation Factor deficiency), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Hemostats Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Active Hemostats, Passive Hemostats, Combination Hemostats), Application (Trauma, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery & Neurosurgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



