Online Exam Proctoring Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026
Introduction
“Online Exam Proctoring Market”
Online Exam Proctoring market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Exam Proctoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Key Players of Global Online Exam Proctoring Market =>
• Examity
• PSI Services
• ProctorU
• ExamSoft
• Comprobo
• Mercer-Mettl
• ProctorTrack (Verificient)
• Inspera
• Kryterion
• Prometric
• Respondus
• Smarter Services
• Honorlock
• Proctorio
• ProctorExam
• Pearson Vue
• ProctorFree
• SMOWL
• TestReach
• Questionmark
• Televic Education
• Examstar
• RK Infotech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Automated Proctoring
Recorded Proctoring
Live Online Proctoring
Market segment by Application, split into
Education
Certification/Licensure
Corporate
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Online Exam Proctoring market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Online Exam Proctoring market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
