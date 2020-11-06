Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends Forecast By 2026
Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Study Reports “Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
“Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market”
Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
@Get a Free Sample Report “Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5991441-global-and-japan-intelligent-transportation-system-its-market
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Key Players of Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market =>
• Thales
• Siemens
• Garmin
• Kapsch Trafficcom
• Tomtom International
• Cubic
• Q-Free
• Efkon
• Flir Systems
• Denso
• Geotoll
• Electricfeel
• Doublemap
• Bestmile
• Nutonomy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Traffic Management System
Advanced Traveler Information System
ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
Advanced Public Transportation System
Commercial Vehicle Operation
Market segment by Application, split into
Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
Intelligent Traffic Control
Collision Avoidance
Parking Management
Passenger Information Management
Ticketing Management
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Automotive Telematics
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
@Ask Any Query on “Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5991441-global-and-japan-intelligent-transportation-system-its-market
Major Key Points of Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Thales
11.1.1 Thales Company Details
11.1.2 Thales Business Overview
11.1.3 Thales Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
11.1.4 Thales Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Thales Recent Development
11.2 Siemens
11.2.1 Siemens Company Details
11.2.2 Siemens Business Overview
11.2.3 Siemens Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
11.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
11.3 Garmin
11.3.1 Garmin Company Details
11.3.2 Garmin Business Overview
11.3.3 Garmin Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
11.3.4 Garmin Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Garmin Recent Development
11.4 Kapsch Trafficcom
11.4.1 Kapsch Trafficcom Company Details
11.4.2 Kapsch Trafficcom Business Overview
11.4.3 Kapsch Trafficcom Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
11.4.4 Kapsch Trafficcom Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Kapsch Trafficcom Recent Development
11.5 Tomtom International
11.5.1 Tomtom International Company Details
11.5.2 Tomtom International Business Overview
11.5.3 Tomtom International Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
11.5.4 Tomtom International Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Tomtom International Recent Development
11.6 Cubic
11.6.1 Cubic Company Details
11.6.2 Cubic Business Overview
11.6.3 Cubic Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
11.6.4 Cubic Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Cubic Recent Development
11.7 Q-Free
11.7.1 Q-Free Company Details
11.7.2 Q-Free Business Overview
11.7.3 Q-Free Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
11.7.4 Q-Free Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Q-Free Recent Development
11.8 Efkon
11.8.1 Efkon Company Details
11.8.2 Efkon Business Overview
11.8.3 Efkon Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
11.8.4 Efkon Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Efkon Recent Development
11.9 Flir Systems
11.9.1 Flir Systems Company Details
11.9.2 Flir Systems Business Overview
11.9.3 Flir Systems Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
11.9.4 Flir Systems Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Flir Systems Recent Development
11.10 Denso
11.10.1 Denso Company Details
11.10.2 Denso Business Overview
11.10.3 Denso Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
11.10.4 Denso Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Denso Recent Development
11.11 Geotoll
10.11.1 Geotoll Company Details
10.11.2 Geotoll Business Overview
10.11.3 Geotoll Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
10.11.4 Geotoll Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Geotoll Recent Development
11.12 Electricfeel
10.12.1 Electricfeel Company Details
10.12.2 Electricfeel Business Overview
10.12.3 Electricfeel Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
10.12.4 Electricfeel Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Electricfeel Recent Development
11.13 Doublemap
10.13.1 Doublemap Company Details
10.13.2 Doublemap Business Overview
10.13.3 Doublemap Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
10.13.4 Doublemap Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Doublemap Recent Development
11.14 Bestmile
10.14.1 Bestmile Company Details
10.14.2 Bestmile Business Overview
10.14.3 Bestmile Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
10.14.4 Bestmile Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Bestmile Recent Development
11.15 Nutonomy
10.15.1 Nutonomy Company Details
10.15.2 Nutonomy Business Overview
10.15.3 Nutonomy Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Introduction
10.15.4 Nutonomy Revenue in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Nutonomy Recent Development
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here