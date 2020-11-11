A New Asian Headquarters for Capital Securities
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Securities opened its new Asian office in Zhengzhou at Jinshui District – its first Asian public relations office – right in the heart of the China, where the New Zealand-based firm is expected to make significant inroads in the upcoming months.
Zhengzhou, capital city of central China's Henan Province, has gone from a small agricultural village to a major trade and financial hub, as well as a key distribution centre for imports, thanks largely to the rapid development of China’s railway industry which turned the county into a bustling city.
In particular, Jinshui District has maintained a healthy development in recent times despite the increasing signs of an economic slowdown in China. City developers have identified the area for key developments into a modern central urban area with top-quality financial infrastructure, a major factor in Capital Securities’ decision to move into the area.
As part of its global development strategy, Capital Securities has recently signalled its intentions to expand their services in China, Asia’s fastest growing financial markets. It is believed that up to 20 public relations offices will be opened by the second quarter of 2020.
“We are extremely excited to launch our new public relations office in Zhengzhou. This has been many months in the making and we had to jump through hoops to make this happen in the current climate. We are obviously delighted that we have finally managed to get it over the line and are hopeful of making important progress in Chinese markets very soon.” Said Bruce Darwin, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Securities, during a phone interview.
Capital Securities Limited was founded in 1999 with the vision of enabling the world’s FX networks digitally via a one-stop liquidity provision and leading technology solutions platform. With over 20 years of experience in the currency markets, Capital Securities have since developed into a leading global execution, clearing and liquidity provider, offering deep liquidity via direct access to top-tier banks, seamless trade execution with innovative technology for our clients around the world.
Jon Ashem
Zhengzhou, capital city of central China's Henan Province, has gone from a small agricultural village to a major trade and financial hub, as well as a key distribution centre for imports, thanks largely to the rapid development of China’s railway industry which turned the county into a bustling city.
In particular, Jinshui District has maintained a healthy development in recent times despite the increasing signs of an economic slowdown in China. City developers have identified the area for key developments into a modern central urban area with top-quality financial infrastructure, a major factor in Capital Securities’ decision to move into the area.
As part of its global development strategy, Capital Securities has recently signalled its intentions to expand their services in China, Asia’s fastest growing financial markets. It is believed that up to 20 public relations offices will be opened by the second quarter of 2020.
“We are extremely excited to launch our new public relations office in Zhengzhou. This has been many months in the making and we had to jump through hoops to make this happen in the current climate. We are obviously delighted that we have finally managed to get it over the line and are hopeful of making important progress in Chinese markets very soon.” Said Bruce Darwin, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Securities, during a phone interview.
Capital Securities Limited was founded in 1999 with the vision of enabling the world’s FX networks digitally via a one-stop liquidity provision and leading technology solutions platform. With over 20 years of experience in the currency markets, Capital Securities have since developed into a leading global execution, clearing and liquidity provider, offering deep liquidity via direct access to top-tier banks, seamless trade execution with innovative technology for our clients around the world.
Jon Ashem
Capital Securities
email us here