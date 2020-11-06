Africa Fintech Summit 2020 and APO Group Announce Partnership to Drive Opportunities in Africa Tech

Dedalus Global and Ibex Frontier are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with APO Group for Africa Fintech Summit 2020 (www.AfricaFintechSummit.com). The partnership is intended to catapult the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem, one that received over US$2B in VC funding in 2019, to a global audience. Supporting this effort are 60 panelists and Summit keynotes by Hon. Cina Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation of Togo, Mr. Admassu Tadesse, President and CEO of Trade and Development Bank (TDB), and Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Square

APO Group is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy which has utilized its strong relationships and knowledge of Africa to help companies flourish. The partnership with Africa Fintech Summit 2020 represents APO Group’s commitment to African excellence by helping companies, startups, and entrepreneurs thrive in both regional and global contexts.

With low bank penetration rates and high adoption of alternative methods like mobile money, Africa is predicted to be the future of fintech. The Summit has facilitated the growth of this sector by supporting over US$30M in capital raise efforts for startups, regulatory roundtables, job creation, and investor-related workshops. APO Group’s reach and the participation of global tech influencers, like Jack Dorsey of Square and Michael Seibel of Y Combinator, is expected to drive additional investor interest in the region.

A three-day virtual event held this November 9, 10, and 12, the Summit will feature keynotes from Hon. Cina Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation of Togo, Jack Dorsey, the Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Square, and Mr. Admassu Tadesse, President and CEO of TDB and 2019 African Banker of the Year recipient.

Mr. Thomas Debass, the Managing Director of the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships, will lead a fireside chat with Michael Seibel, the CEO of US-based Y Combinator, Shola Akinlade, Co-Founder and CEO of the recently acquired Paystack, and VertoFx, to explore and showcase opportunities in Africa’s tech ecosystem

Sixty senior-level executives from companies like MFS Africa, DPO Group, WorldRemit, Libra, DHL, JUMIA, Flutterwave, Citigroup, BIMA, TransUnion, EFG Hermes, Mercy Corps Ventures, Yoco, and Global Ventures will join us for panel discussions. Topics include decentralized finance, cryptocurrency, pan-African interoperability, government transitions to cashless and digital economies, ecommerce, healthcare, and investment strategies during and post-COVID-19.

Concluding the summit is the regional final of Pegasus Tech Ventures’ Startup World Cup, the largest global pitch competition. The winner of the Summit’s regional final will compete against 60 other startups for US$1M in Silicon Valley in May 2021.

“APO Group is thrilled to be the strategic partner for this year’s African Fintech Summit. I cannot think of a more important time than now, for some of the best innovators and investors in the world to come together to provide input on how global economies can recover. I look forward to thought provoking and insightful discussions from the more than sixty speakers, from six continents,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and chairman of APO Group.

The Summit is held with the support of its strategic partners, U.S. State Department’s Office of Global Partnerships and APO Group, and premier sponsors MFS Africa, Flutterwave, and AMOLE.

Register for the event by Sunday, November 8 by visiting www.AfricaFintechSummit.com

Up to 250 complimentary delegate passes, sponsored by Jack Dorsey, are available to students. Students may request to receive a complimentary delegate pass, by contacting info@africafintechsummit.com

Media & Sponsor contact: Andrew W. Barden Analyst, Dedalus Global Communications Lead, Africa Fintech Summit andrew@dedalusglobal.com

APO Group Fathima Ebrahim APO Group Head of Media Relations Email: fathima.ebrahim@apo-opa.com

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, WorldRemit, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, NBA, Canon, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Philips, Siemens, Standard Chartered, HP, Hilton, Ernst & Young, Orange, Government of Dubai...

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com

About Dedalus Global and Africa Fintech Summit: Dedalus Global is a go-to-market strategic advisory focused on emerging tech in emerging markets and is the founding organizer of Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) (www.AfricaFintechSummit.com). As the first fintech event to be held annually in the USA and Africa, AFTS boasts the largest network of African fintech stakeholders from across the globe. In addition to its advisory business, since 2018, Dedalus has organized four fintech summits and a series of policy roundtables, virtual workshops, and startup bootcamps under the AFTS brand. AFTS events have hosted more than 1500 attendees, representing each of the top stakeholder segments, from 51 countries and 6 continents.

About Ibex Frontier: Ibex (www.IbexFrontier.com) is an investment advisory & route-to-Ethiopia-market advisory firm headquartered in Washington D.C. and with a presence in London and Addis Ababa. Through insights and access that spans three continents and 20+ years of experience by its Founding team, Ibex provides premier investment, market entry, and business development advisory services for Eastern Africa with a focus on Ethiopia. Since June 2019, Ibex has been a co-organizer of AFTS events.