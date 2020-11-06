Metrix Coin: An Efficient Decentralized Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Cryptocurrency That Exhibits Many Benefits for Consumers and Businesses

/EIN News/ -- Brisbane, Australia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scalable, Flexible and Applicable to Multiple Use-Cases Metrix Coin and its ticker MRX is not just another PoS cryptocurrency, but rather a blockchain technology that offers benefits to consumers and businesses, scalable to encompass growth and flexibility to implement in multiple use-cases.

About PoS cryptocurrencies

A little background about PoS crypto algorithms first. In this kind of algorithm, anyone with a certain amount of coins participates in the transaction validation and block creation process that renders a stake reward (a process known as staking). It is simple, one must create a wallet, hold coins until maturity is reached, and have it connected online participating in the network to start receiving stake rewards. In order to prevent centralization and monopolization of the network by someone with the highest value of coins at stake, a number of techniques (i.e. randomization, age of holdings, staking limits, etc.) are used in the consensus algorithm to determine which user will create the next block.

About Metrix Coin

There is no dearth of PoS cryptocurrencies in the crypto economy. However, few of them have enough flexibility built into them that they can be used for a wide range of use-cases. Most of them are built for specific use cases only (i.e. gaming, e-commerce, P2P payments, etc.). But for mainstream adoption of PoS cryptocurrencies, it is necessary that PoS cryptocurrencies become multipurpose. Metrix Coin has fast transaction speeds of 10,000 transactions per second, ~90 second block times, is cost affordable, and harbors Bitcoin’s Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) environments which make it perfect for e-commerce transactions and smart-contract development. The Metrix Coin blockchain is a hardfork from Quantum. However, Metrix Coin offers products and services that make it a robust blockchain and project overall that is for everyone and everything.

Consumer Benefits

Metrix Coin has incorporated a deflationary model that may attribute the value of the coin to appreciate over time. Consumers that stake their Metrix Coins will receive per annum in succession 10% for 2 years, 5% for 4 years, 2% for 6 years and 1% until max supply is reached. People may hold their Metrix Coin using any of the following products made in-house: Altitude, a desktop wallet available in multiple operating systems (OS); MyStakingWallet, an online wallet staking 24/7 that is also available as a mobile app for either android or iPhone; or MyNodePool, a stake pool service.

Business Partner Benefits

Metrix Coin aims to enhance business models customized to the needs of the business practice while also focusing on improving business-to-consumer (B2C) relationships. Partners that integrate Metrix Coin blockchain technology may expect to grow their brands to a worldwide audience while participating in Metrix Coin’s Partner Network at zero costs.

Consumer Retention and Loyalty Programs

As mentioned earlier, Metrix Coin’s deflationary model will be a contributing factor to Metrix Coin value appreciation over time. Consumers that hold Metrix Coin as an asset will gain in passive income through the stake rewards. In addition to the inherent value that the blockchain offers to consumers, partners that integrate a custom incentive business model will not only grow their client base, but also retain them.

User-friendly Products

Metrix Coin products: Altitude, MyStakingWallet, and MyNodePool are accessible, without the technical hassles, that facilitate consumers to use Metrix Coin as a means of payment.

Zero-cost Worldwide Level Marketing

Metrix Coin’s marketing model further propels business partners to reach a worldwide audience at zero cost. Metrix Coin Business Developers have fine-tuned this productive model to provide an ease of mind to business partners underlining business growth.

Blockchain Technical Support

Metrix Coin support team is available 24/7 to assist with any technical issues.

Developments

Metrix Coin also comes with its own ecosystem of a payment processing app, wallet, an altcoin pool, a gaming platform, and many other apps that are still being built. These apps were built by the core team of Metrix Coin to show its immense capabilities. The project also established a DIY technical support guide, email support system, and a support chat service to assist with their user-base’s technical needs.

Metrix Coin Blockchain Solutions

A challenge that has been witnessed time-and-time again in the crypto-space is blockchain ecosystem disruption, or hardforking and softforking to fix security issues, smart-contract issues, and outdated blockchain parameters (block gas limit, block size, gas schedule, etc). Hardforking is when another blockchain is created from the existing chain, thus allowing two chains. Softforking is when only script lines of code are added to the current blockchain, think of it as an update to the existing blockchain.

One of the fascinating aspects of Metrix Coin is its Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) built on smart-contract technology. As the protocol implies, blockchain issues are addressed without the need for disrupting the network with forks by appointing Governor nodes, or Governors, to oversee blockchain changes via the DGP lens. If the existing chain needs an upgrade or an update, DGP and the governor node consensus will mandate to apply necessary changes to the betterment of the Metrix Coin blockchain. Under the same governance protocol, governor nodes may vote on budget proposals allocating necessary funding to development. Metrix Coin’s governance protocol is a force of significant improvement that will push beyond the boundaries of its own development. Project development will never be hindered such that the power of the community will always ascertain its potential growth.

Metrix Coin is a DeFi Ready Blockchain

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has reshaped how we visualize the financial and banking system. DeFi is a permission-less financial service ecosystem that does not need banking support. Recently, DeFi protocols which are built on smart-contracts have gained much popularity by giving the liquidity provider (LP) financial gains. How it works is the LP deposits a stablecoin, which is pegged against ETH, another cryptocurrency, or fiat currency into a liquidity pool and earns a %APY in return. These assets may be traded in available decentralized markets or deposited into other liquidity pools offering the best yield in return. There are multiple DeFi protocols that are tailored to serve various financial services (lending and borrowing, yield farming, derivatives, margin trading, etc). Metrix Coin is a DeFi Ready blockchain, meaning that it offers the scalability that DeFi protocols warrant without congesting the network and raising the cost of a transaction to increase. DeFi protocols on Ethereum have caused gas prices to rise making it expensive to submit transactions across the platform affecting other projects. And as mentioned previously, Metrix Coin’s DGP provides the network oversight to address any smart-contract issues or blockchain problems. Developers may have a peace of mind to build their DeFi protocols on the Metrix Coin blockchain without the burden of network congestion and security.

Metrix Coin. For Everyone. For Everything.

There are very few Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrencies that are fast, scalable, and affordable at the same time and offer consumer and business solutions. Metrix Coin is a proven blockchain that offers more to e-commerce transactions and smart-contract developments. With its superfast transaction speed, deflationary staking model, quick block times, decentralized governance, scalability and DeFi capabilities, it’s one of the few PoS cryptocurrencies that can become mainstream.

And now it has become even more important because it is listed on the WhiteBIT exchange. This is its 4th major exchange listing after BarterTrade, DigiFinex, and P2PB2B. With a fast-growing and loyal community, robust features, and solid team, Metrix Coin has the potential to outperform many other PoS cryptocurrencies in the game of mainstream adoption.

For more information about product services visit www.metrixcoin.com, or email trent@metrixcoin.com if you would like to learn how our business model and blockchain may enhance your business practice.

Join Metrix coin Telegram and discord:

Telegram: https://t.me/officialmetrixcoin

Discord: https://discord.gg/DY4d7AV





Media Contact Details:

Company Name: Metrix Coin

Company Email: trent@metrixcoin.com

Company website: https://www.metrixcoin.com/





