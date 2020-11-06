Correction: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Expected to Offer Myriad of Novel Therapies in the Next Decade

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline appears rich with several novel therapeutic agents in different stages of clinical development. The NSCLC pipeline therapies include a slew of Small molecules, gene therapies, CAR-T Therapies, Immunotherapies, and Serum globulins that are expected to transform the NSCLC market landscape dramatically.

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline appears rich with several novel therapeutic agents in different stages of clinical development. The NSCLC pipeline therapies include a slew of Small molecules, gene therapies, CAR-T Therapies, Immunotherapies, and Serum globulins that are expected to transform the NSCLC market landscape dramatically.

DelveInsight’s Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Pipeline Report 2020 report offers comprehensive insights into the present treatment landscape.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report Highlights

More than 200 pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for NSCLC.

are developing therapies for NSCLC. Pharma players, including Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Eisai, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, among others, have their Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage, i.e., phase III and Phase II.

Several companies are primarily focusing on therapies targeting the first-line setting.

Among all the available therapies in the NSCLC market, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is expected to emerge as one of the most promising therapies in the study period 2017-30 after Opdivo (nivolumab).

(pembrolizumab) is expected to emerge as one of the most promising therapies in the study period 2017-30 after (nivolumab). In NSCLC cases with EGFR T790M resistance mutations, Tagrisso is expected to dominate the market.

is expected to dominate the market. JNJ-6372 and TAK-788 are mainly targeting EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations are also expected to generate good revenue in the coming years.

and are mainly targeting EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations are also expected to generate good revenue in the coming years. The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

The report provides a detailed analysis of pipeline therapies segmented by different phases of development, major pharmaceutical companies developing the drug, route of administration, molecule type, and product type.



Mirati Therapeutics recently announced preliminary results of a trial investigating its potent and selective inhibitor of KRAS G12C, MRTX849 (adagrasib), demonstrating well-tolerance, efficacy, and durable anti-tumor activity; 45% confirmed ORR and 96% DCR across Phase 1/1b and Phase 2 monotherapy cohorts in patients with advanced NSCLC. Advaxis also announced updated clinical trial results from the combination arm of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study testing ADXS-503 combined with Keytruda. The results demonstrated an approximate 50% improvement in disease control rate versus the rates reported in other checkpoint rechallenge studies. Similarly, Amgen announced positive Phase 2 results from CodeBreaK 100 clinical study, investigating Sotorasib (AMG 510) patients with KRAS G12C-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) demonstrating promising objective response rate and efficacy.

While BMS and Merck announced positive results in different trials for their leading candidates in NSCLC, Opdivo, and Keytruda respectively, Tagrisso (AstraZeneca) received the US FDA granted Priority Review for the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage (IB, II, and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) NSCLC after complete tumor resection with curative intent.

The present NSCLC therapeutics market heavily relies on targeted therapies and immunotherapies, focusing on cancer-specific to certain mutations. At present, Keytruda, Opdivo, Tecentriq, Tagrisso are present in the market as expensive branded therapies. Some of the therapies fail to prove their clinical effectiveness relative to their cost. Thus, cost-effectiveness poses to be a major challenge in the market, which the upcoming therapies are expected to face.

However, the pipeline therapies are expected to add revenue dramatically and will prove to be an impact rendering driver in the NSCLC market size growth . Incremental healthcare expenditure as well as in R&D in the domain will further help pharma companies to seek opportunities in the market.

Key Questions

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs?

How many Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage and late-stage development for the treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types, and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to emerging drugs?

Scope of the report

Coverage : Global

: Global Phases: Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase I/II) Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration: Subcutaneous Intramuscular Intratumoral Intravenous Molecule Type



Comprehensive coverage of key companies and their detailed insights into their drug candidates.

Major collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academia.

Ongoing clinical trials segmented into different phases.

Recent happenings on the research front and news front in the NSCLC market.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics

Nazartinib/EGF816: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Capmatinib/INC280: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Telisotuzumab Vedotin: AbbVie

JNJ-61186372/JNJ-6372: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Ensartinib/X-396: Xcovery

Selpercatinib (LY3527723/LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company

SAR408701: Sanofi

Braftovi/encorafinib + Mektovi/binimetinib: Pfizer

PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME): Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics

TAK-788: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Canakinumab/(ACZ885): Novartis

BAVENCIO (Avelumab): Merck/Pfizer

Veliparib: AbbVie

Sitravatinib (MGCD516): Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene

M7824: Merck/GlaxoSmithKline

AMG 510: Amgen

INCMGA00012 (MGA012): Incyte Corporation

Romiplostim: Amgen

TEPMETKO (tepotinib): Merck

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer 3 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Osteosarcoma 5 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Comparative Analysis 7 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment 8 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 9 In-depth Commercial Assessment 10 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Collaboration Deals 11 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 12 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 13 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 14 Inactive Products 15 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies 16 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products 17 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs 18 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers 19 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion 20 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Views 21 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies 22 Appendix

