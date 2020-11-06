Vietnam manufacturer COVID reusable face mask target the USA Exclusive Agents, B2B-wholesale supplier, bulk distributor

Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification Premium COVID Face Mask (Washable, Reusable) Ready for Wholesale, Bulk & Branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM)

Dony Mask Manufacturer Announces Distribution Expansion Across the USA - California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia,...

The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID and other viruses. It is very comfortable to wear and has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.” — Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, November 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the global increase in the demand for face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) caused by the COVID19 pandemic, a leading Vietnamese garment manufacturer, DONY Garment Company, recently announced the distribution expansion of its washable and reusable premium antibacterial cloth mask, Dony Mask, across America and European countries.The Dony Mask distribution expansion is targeted at incorporating various organizations to become exclusive agents/exclusive distributors through a business-to-business (B2B) marketing strategy. This is a result of the company's commitment to providing the best quality, safe, and reliable medical supplies across countries in America, Europe, and beyond.“At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products, which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new reusable face mask & medical protective clothing items for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world, ” said Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.DONY Mask is a certified premium quality, washable and reusable antibacterial cloth mask that is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth. It has passed all of the most world's rigid safety standards and obtains certification from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach. The mask is equipped with three layers for maximum protections (Antimicrobial Finished), with its first layer featuring strong water-resistant material to prevent droplets from clinging to the mask and limits the potential for bacteria and viral infection. The middle layer has a filtering ability, while the inner layer serves as the most anti-bacterial layer. The mask can be sterilized with EO gas technology , commonly used for medical supplies, which can penetrate even the tiniest of pathways and destroy all kinds of bacteria and viruses to meet the safety needs for medical use under the COVID19 pandemic.“We at DONY have long recognized the need to adapt to the pandemic and use our expertise to meet the needs of medical professionals around the world,” Mr. Pham added.Dony Mask is capable of providing the highest level of protection from any kind of bacteria or viruses, including Coronavirus, with a 99.9% antibacterial filtration effect after 60 washes. Some of the unique features provided by the Dony Mask include;• Its strap could extend 270 percent of the original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for a long time.• Sustain anti-bacterial capability up to 99,9% even after 60 washes (no other masks reach this pinnacle yet).• Equipped with three layers for maximum protections (Antimicrobial Finished).• Take out packaging and wear without washing (Dony Mask sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies - E.O gas has the ability to penetrate the tiniest of pathways and destroy all kinds of bacteria and viruses).• Super skin-friendly and tailored to even those with sensitive skin.• Comfortable for prolonged use as it is odor-free, adjustable, breathable.• No suffocation issues will be encountered, thus ideal for sports players.• Filter dust particles and Fungi-proofing.• Come in different colors that are currently in fashion.• Resist dust, odor, and UV (The UV-resistance level of our face masks is 99.9%, which is equal to that of premium sunscreen lotions).Dony also uses this medium to call on every interested business and organization across the world, to key into its business-to-business (B2B) marketing strategy as an exclusive agent. It is important, therefore, to note that Dony Mask has already been successfully shipped to different countries of the world, including the USA, France, KSA, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Jodan, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Canada, Egypt, and Japan.Other European countries Dony Mask has been shipped to include the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Romania, and Portugal. Dony Mask's shipments to these countries attest to the mask’s level of quality as well as safety satisfaction, providing a perfect alternative to international buyers who are seeking new suppliers outside China.“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including safety face mask and protective clothing,” said Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.Mr. Pham went further to reaffirm his company's manufacturing capacity and the commitment to supply across the world, one of the highest numbers of quality face mask any company can manufacture in a day. These are carried out with a degree of precision and quality control that no manufacturers of the best mass-market face mask available today can match.“Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for," Mr. Pham concluded.To know more about Dony Mask, its manufacturer and supply policies, or even partner with them as an exclusive agent/distributor, visit Dony Garment Company's website at https://garment.dony.vn/ or see a more featured video about Dony Mask: http://youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA Partners can also have direct contact with the company's CEO, Mr. Henry Pham: +84985310123 - Email: quanganh@dony.vnAbout Dony Garment CompanyEstablished in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - based manufacturer of workwear and casual clothing. One of the largest manufacturers in Vietnam for making uniforms and suppliers for clothing stores and companies across the world.In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exported across the world, including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.Present, Dony Announces Distribution Expansion Across the USA, like California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Arizona, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri, Maryland.

The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID & other viruses. It's very comfortable to wear and health professionals are going to embrace this mask