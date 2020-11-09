Experience for Face Mask Supplier/Distributor Business: Making the Right Choice Manufacturer, Exporter, Wholesaler

Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US Premium COVID Face Mask (Washable, Reusable) Ready for Wholesale, Bulk & Branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM) DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification

What to keep in mind when starting a face mask business During Covid-19 in America, Europe, Australia - What to Look for in a Face Mask Manufacturer Supplier?

All of Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers (free from virus & bacteria) and has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.” — Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment

HOCHIMINH, VIETNAM, November 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for protection gears is at its peak due to the Covid-19 outbreak, many people are eager to import face masks and other personal protection supplies from Asian countries like Vietnam or China.Whether it is for personal or business purposes, you should know that not all masks are made equally. Some are sold at an extravagant cost, yet don’t provide adequate quality. And that is only one among many problems you’re likely to encounter when choosing a wholesale mask supplier.What can you do to avoid such problems? Read on to find out!Before You Place an OrderWarningFirst thing first, be aware of the scams.Since the demand for medical goods spikes at various times due to the intense spread of the coronavirus, the risk of payment fraud and delivery of poor-quality products is high in the meantime.In other words, know the context.There were times when countries like China or Korea banned the export of medical equipment. The good news is, after the product volumes matched and even dominated the national demands, private companies were allowed to rock the exporting business again.Regarding the world situation, things are not getting better any time soon because the demand has far surpassed the supply, which is why people have been crazily placing large orders for medical goods from potential suppliers without realizing the hidden risks.CostIn the next few months, medical/safety goods will be a seller’s market. So, expect to pay high costs. You’re not going to make profits if you plan to call this a short-term business.It might sound ridiculous, but masks have been sold for about 10 folds their usual price, and it’s still rising in certain areas.What is more, the MOQ requirements are also much higher than regular. Some suppliers have even turned away small orders to keep stock for larger ones.Next, the terms of payment.Some manufacturers may require you to pay 100% before even starting the production, which means there’s a chance that either you’ll end up getting nothing in return or send you unmatched quality goods.If you can, find suppliers that allow you to pay 30% for deposit and the rest after the quality has been tested and approved.The Reputable Supplier - Dony Garment CompanyWhat Do You Know About Dony Masks?Until now, Dony is the most reliable supplier for face masks in Vietnam, if not Asia.Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - based manufacturer of workwear and casual clothing. One of the largest manufacturers in Vietnam for making uniforms and suppliers for clothing stores & companies across the world.In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exported around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.To address the great demands of consumers for masks, the company had to mobilize 3,000 workers to keep the orders going from the beginning of March up to now.On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US”s people.At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion.Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.Dony Mask ProductsThe Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable and reusable . It has certification from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach. It is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth, passing some of the most stringent standards in the world.The mask’s outer layer features strong water resistance, which prevents droplets from clinging to the mask and limits the potential for viral infection. The middle layer functions as a filter. The inner layer has the most anti-bacterial effects. It’s a breathable design.Video about Dony Mask: http://youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA Finished units are shipped in medical packaging. They can be sterilized with EO gas technology that is commonly used for medical supplies. An indicator strip shows the wearer if the mask has been sterilized. This commitment to quality enables DONY to export the masks to demanding countries like the USA and destinations in Europe.Dony is capable of manufacturing 275.000 pcs/day, which means they can provide large amounts to meet market needs and they already have Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.In ConclusionUp to now, Dony has exported more than ten million antibacterial-antiviral fabric face masks to the markets of more than 30 countries, like the USA, France, UK, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Africa, Japan, Germany, Poland, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Saudi Arabia (KSA), Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain.Dony is focusing on expanding its distributors in US states such as California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Arizona, Massachusetts, Tennessee. , Indiana, Missouri, Maryland, Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky, Oregon, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Iowa, Utah, Arkansas.The American community's awareness of safety during the pandemic has increased. Now, they tend to use reusable face masks (eco-friendly) rather than disposable masks because they are more comfortable and economical than disposable masks.“We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment - https://garment.dony.vn/

What to keep in mind when starting a face mask business During Covid-19 - What to Look for in a Mask Supplier