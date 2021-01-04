The Custom Sofa Centre expands to eight locations across NSW, VIC, and QLD
Head to the Custom Sofa Centre to custom design the perfect sofa for your style and living space.
We are thrilled to be able to continue to expand into more communities, and as our company grows we remain committed to providing affordable sofas for all Australian families.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Need a new sofa? Want to custom-design your own? Head to the Custom Sofa Centre for furniture design that is tailored to your unique desires. The company has recently expanded to MacGregor, offering eight locations across the south eastern regions of Australia. Customers can stop in and meet with design and furniture experts and tailor the perfect sofa and recliner for their homes.

Locations and Showrooms
An Australian owned and operated company, the Custom Sofa Centre has locations throughout the southeastern states of Australia, including Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria. Locations include the following, with the most recent expansion into MacGregor, QLD.
• Maroochydore
• Windsor
• Auburn
• Casula Central
• Logan
• North Lakes
• DFO South Wharf
Head to your nearest sofa store to talk to our interior design experts to begin working on designing your dream sofa. At each of the stores listed above, you'll find our showrooms. Immediately, you'll be greeted by stunning home interiors full of well-made and beautiful sofas. Have a browse and get inspired! Custom Sofa Centre interior design experts will be on hand to talk you through your idea and help begin the process of creating a custom design sofa. Pop into a showroom at any time to get started.
What Sofa Style is Right for You? Designing your own is as easy as 1, 2, 3.
When talking to the interior design experts in Custom Sofa Centre showrooms, customers have the chance to build a sofa that works for them and your family. How will you choose between hundreds of options? First (Step 1) , have a think about which sofa style is right for your home. Do you want a fresh, contemporary style sofa that complements your modern apartment? Or are you sofa shopping for something a little more classic? Once you settle on the design, the next step, Step 2, is to choose your fabric between high quality fabrics or soft and luxurious leather. You can then select your colour between a wide array of neutrals and pastels, or go bold with a pop of vibrant hues like reds, yellow or blues. Lastly, Step 3, choose your size and extra amenities. You can keep it simple with 2-3 seats, depending on the size of your room, or add extra extended lounges or chaisses, adjustable leg rests or lumbar supports, cupholders, or USB ports. The options are endless. You can try out different arrangements, styles, colours, and fabrics until you find the perfect combination for you. The design experts are with you every step of the way as you build a sofa that you love and for your family to enjoy for years to come.
The Custom Sofa Centre is fully Australian owned and operated, and the company prides itself on providing affordable sofas to all Australian families. That is why the Custom Sofa Centre offers extensive sales on select styles up to 50% off, with online vouchers for an extra 10% savings and payment plan options for up to two years with 0% interest. As they continue to expand into other localities, they strive to keep a personalised approach to knowing their customers and serving the local communities. All sofas are expertly crafted and assembled, with satisfaction guarantees on quality and service.
To custom-design your new sofa and recliners, stop in to any of The Custom Sofa Centre locations, or for more information go to https://www.thecustomsofacentre.com.au/, the online shopping site will be available soon.
