The Sofa Company launches Australia’s largest online selection of customisable sofas

At The Sofa Company; we are proud to provide an easy online shopping experience for Australians, with affordable, stylish sofas and recliners for all homes and families."SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom design your sofa for your home, from the comfort of your home.
Furniture is more than just a spot to sit and relax. It can add style and character to your space and can be a centrepiece for a family living space, where special moments together and memories are made. Sofas and recliners that are made well, last for years and sometimes decades.
The Sofa Company is proud to announce the launch of their new online store - TheSofaCompany.com.au, which offers Australia’s largest selection of customizable designs for sofas and recliners. Shop sofas online, and designs range from modern and sleek to classic and traditional sofas, and each one is customizable for size, seating options, fabric or leather, and a multitude of colours. There are countless combinations, so everyone can find the perfect sofa or recliner for the needs, living or family room or office setting.
Start designing your new sofa in just a few easy steps. First, go to TheSofaCompany.com.au, and browse through our selection of sofas and recliners. Choose your style - options range from classic and cosy, to modern and contemporary, including a category for the ultra-luxe and plush English staple - the Chesterfield design. Step two is to select your cover, with options in luxurious leather or soft fabric, and then selecting a colour. Colours can vary from neutrals and browns to bold hues of cool blues and greens to vibrant reds or yellow. Lastly, choose your size and configuration. Smaller spaces or apartments may be best suited with only a 2-seat sofa with paired recliner, while larger families and homes build a group gathering space with 3-seat or wrap-around modular sofas. A family entertainment centre can be added with optional chaisses, extended lounges, cupholders, USB ports and more. The options are limitless, so log on and start your custom designs now!
All of The Sofa Company sofas are made from the highest quality of materials, and they are built to last. Satisfaction is guaranteed and warranties are in place to ensure top quality that will stand the test of time. has expert craftsmen who work on all manufacturing processes, for cutting, assembling, and making furniture by hand. This process permits the company to modify the size and style that customers choose. Quality and craftsmanship can be seen through the stitches and fabrics.
For a limited time, the company is offering 50% off select styles, so that the sofas are affordable. Not only that, with the company’s payment options, customers can pay off the sofa over time and pay no interest ever. At the heart of the company is the desire to offer sofas for all Australian families. A beautiful sofa and a place to relax should not be a luxury. A new sofa could be for moving into a new home or even a first home, or perhaps it is needed as an upgrade for an expanding family, or it could be simply time for a change or renovation. No matter what the need or reason, The Sofa Company is committed to having affordable sofas and recliners that can be custom-designed for all shapes, sizes and styles.
"At The Sofa Company; we are proud to provide an easy online shopping experience for Australians, with affordable, stylish sofas and recliners for all homes and families,'' says owner Craig Lynch. “It’s now easier than ever to shop for furniture online. Everyone can design and customise their sofas for their home without leaving the comfort of their own home."
Through the website, you can choose a sofa that creates warm, inviting spaces that you can be proud of and happy to call home. If your style is both classic and timeless or even contemporary and modern, there are fabric and leather covers - consisting of a wide range of rich, bold hues that can elevate your space and style. Choose from classic upholsteries with lively colours like red or orange that brighten a room with a glimpse of retro and vintage comfort, while colours such as blues and greens can be calm and cooling. Whatever your style, you’ll find sofas are made with the highest quality materials and are built to be a long-lasting addition to your home décor.
The Sofa Company is the leading furniture destination and the largest online selection of custom-design sofas. It has thousands of options to choose from for design, fabric choices, and colours in Australia. With the new online store, https://thesofacompany.com.au/, customers tailor-make the best sofas for their homes in the comfort of your own home. With a huge range of varieties in styles, colours, and fabrics. Take your comfort to the next level!
