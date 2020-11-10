Why Thousands of North Americans Are Finding Their Way To Valencia, Spain
The Golden Visa Program Offering EU Citizenship to North Americans Is Becoming A Hot Commodity For 2021VALENCIA, SPAIN, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated economies all over the world, but emerging data suggests that one city is Spain is bouncing back, and set to thrive come 2021.
Found Valencia, one of Spain’s premier real estate agencies and construction coordinators, is proud to announce that Valencia, Spain is emerging as a beacon of light in these dark times. Considered one of the top tech hubs in Europe, Valencia has rapidly become a hot spot for buyers from all over the world to find a new place to call home.
Relocating or investing in international property amidst a pandemic may appear as a paradox, but North Americans are tapping into a little-known program to secure their properties. Spain offers a Golden Visa Program, allowing many North Americans to obtain Spanish residency, streamlining the process for buyers, and ensuring a smooth transition.
Why Valencia? Valencia is one of the best-kept secrets of Europe, but not for long. This prestigious city is a professional’s paradise. With more than 25 VC funds and accelerators with ties to Silicon Valley, the opportunities within the tech space are endless. The city’s business and tech credentials are big draw cards in a year when people are reassessing their professional lives. Bring that in line with excellently priced property and 300 days of sunshine, and Valencia is getting known.
Conor Wilde, Managing Director and Founder of Found Valencia, says, “There is no doubt that this year has been a tough one for everyone, but we’re also seeing trends emerge. One of these trends is an increase in enquiries from North Americans looking to relocate to Valencia, Spain. Apart from our resale home division, we are receiving enquiries to build homes for our clients from the USA (12-14 months build time). When the Covid-19 mess is over, their new homes will be turnkey ready. We are also experiencing American clients wanting to set up tech businesses, or run their existing businesses. Wifi speeds in Spain are some of the fastest in the world, making remote working convenient and possible from here.”
Valencia also has more to attract professionals than the commercial side. The city’s lifestyle is amongst the most envied in Europe. A healthy, outdoors lifestyle is on offer here and luxury properties are very competitively priced.
Whether relocating, investing, or starting a business, Found Valencia makes it their mission to find every client their dream home or perfect property. If a client cannot find exactly what they are looking for, Found Valencia’s network of prestigious architects, builders, and artisans will masterfully craft and build a client’s vision to their satisfaction.
For more information or to discover opportunities to live, work, or run a business in Valencia, please visit: https://www.foundvalencia.com
About Found Valencia
Found Valencia is a real estate agency and property developer in Spain. Founded by MD Conor Wilde in 2010, Found Valencia helps North Americans looking for a change of pace, revamp and relocate to beautiful Valencia. An expat himself, Conor moved to Valencia from Ireland in 1993, inspired by his passion for Valencia architecture and luxury homes.
Renowned all over Europe and North America, Found Valencia has swiftly gained attention for their professionalism in the private sector and unwavering commitment to their clients. As a repeated winner of the prestigious International Property Awards, Found Valencia has been successfully branded as one of the premier luxury real agencies throughout Spain. Serving high-income international clients seeking relocation or investment opportunities, Found Valencia’s mission is to find every client their dream home..
