Global Sportswear Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Overview

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Sportswear Market - By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Segment (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others, Athletic Footwear, Non-Athletic Footwear), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, India, China, Japan).

According to the report “Global Sportswear Market - By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Type - Apparel (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others), Footwear (Athletic, Non-Athletic) - By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) Forecast to 2023”, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.80% during 2018-2023.

Athletic Footwear segment contributed maximum revenue in the market and is expected to continue the leadership in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding the rising awareness of health and wellness, prevalence of Athleisure trend in developing nations coupled with increasing number gyms, jogging tracks, fitness clubs. Amidst the Sales Channel, online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on the heels of rising internet penetration and number of smartphone users across the globe. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global sportswear market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market include large population base, increasing disposable income coupled with rising health consciousness across the region.

The report titled “Global Sportswear Market - By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Type - Apparel (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others), Footwear (Athletic, Non-Athletic) - By Region, By Country (2018 Edition)Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Sportswear Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global sportswear. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Sportswear in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Sportswear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sportswear for each application, including

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Sportswear market in 2023?

What are the key factors driving the global Sportswear market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Sportswear market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Sportswear market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Sportswear market space?

What are the Sportswear market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Sportswear market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Sportswear market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Sportswear market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Sportswear market?

Major Key Points in Table of Content



Global Sportswear Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

1 Report Overview

2 Product Type Market

3 Product Application Market

4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

6 Regions Market Performance for Manufacturers

7 World Market Performance Point

8 Development Trend for Regions and Countries (Sales Point)

12 Market Forecast 2019-2023



Continued………



