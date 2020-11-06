Global Service Procurement Market 2020 - Industry Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Service Procurement Market 2020” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Global Service Procurement Market Overview

The report on the Global Service Procurement Market includes forecasted trends and sales through the base year 2020-2026. Some of the vital market participants, market dynamics, broad product segments, trends, supporting technologies, competitive intelligence, and regional trends are discussed. There is a detailed discussion on the level of impact, key geographies, and cut-throat scenarios that will form the data for qualitative analysis of the market. Along with this, the Global Service Procurement Market’s report profiles some of the notable names of enterprises majorly based on sundry attributes such as financial overview, company overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

The key players covered in this study

SAP Fieldglass (US)

Beeline (US)

DCR Workforce (US)

PRO Unlimited (US)

PeopleFluent (US)

Provade (US)

PIXID (France)

Upwork (US)

Field Nation (US)

WorkMarket (US)

Superior Group (US)

Enlighta (US)

TargetRecruit (US)

Global Service Procurement Industry Key Drivers & Trends

The competitive landscape further includes a section that is directed towards crucial drivers, as well as trends, has been included in the report to afford readers with a dashboard view and a company market share analysis of prominent players operating in the Global Service Procurement Market. The report also covers forecast and analysis on a global level, keeping the focus on drivers and restraints along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecasted period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Global Service Procurement Market on a global level.

Global Service Procurement Market Geographic Front

In this section, the report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of geographic expansions in the Global Service Procurement Market. In this, parameters such as critical strategic developments of the market, including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, partnerships, agreements, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology, and regional expansion of foremost participants in the market on the global as well as a regional front. The report includes regional scrutiny covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market size for each geographical region is provided over the period of 2020-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Contingent Workforce Management

Freelancer Management

Statement of Work Procurement

Services Governance and MSA Management

Analytics and Reporting

Resource Sourcing and Tracking

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Global Service Procurement Industry Research Methodology

In order to give the readers of this report a comprehensive view of the Global Service Procurement Market, the study included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model. The study reads through a market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology, product type, application, and end-user segments are benchmarked on market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Apart from this, the study highlights current market trends future trends in the Global Service Procurement Market that will impact the demand during the assessment period. This report will help suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors of the Global Service Procurement Market to comprehend the present and future trends in this market and prepare their strategies consequently.

Global Service Procurement Market Regional Players

The Global Service Procurement Market is highly fragmented, with the incidence of several international as well as regional players. In this section, the report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. The revenue generated is also included in the report and fabricates the top industry players contributing to the world of the Global Service Procurement Market.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Service Procurement Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Service Procurement Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Service Procurement Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Service Procurement Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Service Procurement Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix



