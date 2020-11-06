HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 5, 2020

Department of Health:

Complete COVID-19 Data Available on Newly Expanded Dashboard

The COVID-19 dashboard has complete statistics, visualizations, graphs and charts on all health and economic related factors. The dashboard is updated at 3 p.m. daily: Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard .

For a second day in a row DOH is reporting triple digit cases with 100 new coronavirus infections today. No additional deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Nov. 5, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 66 13,510 Hawai‘i 24 1,356 Maui 1 415 Kaua‘i 1 68 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 1 105 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 7 101 Total Cases 100 15,572++ Deaths 0 219

++As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Hospitalizations as of 4:06 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2020 – Hawai‘i-8, Maui-3, O‘ahu-55, Kaua‘i-2

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

7,446 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 7,446 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,415 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 931 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Department of Public Safety:

Saguaro Correctional Center Test Results & Statewide Inmate Mass Testing

Testing of all Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ was completed today. The test results of the entire Hawai‘i inmate population are as follows:

628-negative

399-positive

50-pending

348-active There are five (5) inmates in the hospital. All other inmates who tested positive are in medical isolation at the facility. The rest of the Hawai‘i inmate population that tested negative or has a pending test result are in precautionary quarantine. Per CDC recommendations, all negative inmates will be re-tested 3-7 days after their initial tests. There are currently 1,081 inmates housed at Saguaro. PSD has established an information hotline with recorded updates on the Saguaro testing at: 808-587-1421. DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. The one (1) OCCC inmate result received was negative. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. There were no new staff results today. Additionally, 90% of PSD staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Helpful Resources

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/ Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Rest, Test, Enjoy! Voluntary visitor post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/visitorposttest

Resident post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/residentposttest

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected] Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators:808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Dan Dennison

Lead Public Information Officer

Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center

[email protected]

Senior Communications Manager

Hawaii Dept. of Land & Natural Resources

Communications Office

[email protected]

(808) 587-0396