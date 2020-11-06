Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT OAHU MPO NEWS RELEASE: GET INVOLVED IN TRANSPORTATION PLANNING THROUGH A VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE

Posted on Nov 5, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Oahu Metropolitan Planning Organization (OahuMPO) is inviting Oahu residents to a virtual open house to familiarize community members with public participation opportunities for Oahu’s major surface transportation efforts. There will be three opportunities to participate in the virtual open house through Microsoft Teams. The dates and times for the virtual open houses are:

  • Thursday, Nov. 12, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Participants can join through a link or call in information available on https://www.oahumpo.org/ortp-engagement/

The purpose of the virtual open house is to provide an opportunity for community members to learn how to get involved with transportation planning and to explain the responsibilities of metropolitan planning organizations and their role.

To sign up for future notices from OahuMPO, click here. To learn more about OahuMPO or the virtual open house, contact Samantha Lara via email at [email protected] or over the phone at 808-587-2015.

About OahuMPO

OahuMPO is the designated metropolitan planning organization for the island of Oahu. MPOs are designated under 23 USC Section 134 and 49 USC Section 5303 to carry out a continuing, cooperative, and comprehensive multimodal transportation planning process for Federally-assisted transportation programs and projects within designated urbanized areas. More information on OahuMPO and current studies and projects can be found at https://www.oahumpo.org/

