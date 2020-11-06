HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF NOV. 6 – NOV. 8, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 5, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 13, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work.

4) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Wakea Street onramp on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for punch list work.

5) KUNIA TO PEARL CITY (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kunia Interchange and Pearl City Interchange on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pole replacement work.

6) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the Joint Base PBHH/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) WAIPAHU AND KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass and Waiawa Road overpass on Sunday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 13, from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for installation of raised pavement markings.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI TO WAHIAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between Meheula Parkway and Wilikina Drive on Friday night, Nov. 6, through Sunday morning, Nov. 8, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement marking work.

2) WAIPIO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Meheula Parkway overpass on Friday night, Nov. 6, through Sunday morning, Nov. 8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement marking work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Halawa Interchange on Friday night, Nov. 6, through Sunday morning, Nov. 8, from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement markings.

2) MOANALUA TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Monday, Nov. 9, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road marking work. Two lanes will be open at all times.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Full closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Kamehameha Highway offramp (Exit 11) on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., for filming.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Helelua Street on Sunday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

2) WAIANAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

The eastbound shoulder and right lane will be closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week. Two lanes will remain open in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction for morning rush hour. For afternoon rush hour, two lanes will be open in the westbound direction and one lane in the eastbound direction around 3 p.m.

3) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 13, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Laumaka Street on Sunday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 13, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between the H-3 Freeway and Pali Highway on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 13, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway on Saturday night, Nov. 7, through Sunday morning, Nov. 8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for surveying work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific street and River Street on Sunday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Puuhale Road on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for traffic signal work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway in both directions between River Street and Richards Street over a 24-hour period, seven days a week.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for bridge deck repairs.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of the Valkenburgh Street intersection on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Sunday night, Nov. 8, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Middle Street in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299