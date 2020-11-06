HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF NOV. 6 – NOV. 8, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 5, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1, Kuikahi Drive, on Friday evening, Nov. 6, through Saturday morning, Nov. 7, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., for operational cabinet installation.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36) —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions near mile marker 2.9, Old Haleakala Highway, on Thursday evening, Nov. 5, through Friday morning, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., for traffic light phasing work.