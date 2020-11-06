Zacuto PPE’s Ground-Breaking Mask Marketing Campaign Makes History

The company is the first of its kind to combine mask mailing and advertising.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well-established manufacturing company, Zacuto PPE, is excited to announce it has successfully launched a ground-breaking mask marketing campaign – a campaign that will undoubtedly start a new, worldwide trend.Zacuto PPE is a division of Zacuto, a Chicago-based filmmaking accessories manufacturer of over 20 years. Zacuto is known in the filmmaking industry as a company with sleek inventions and innovative designs, while boasting outstanding customer service. Zacuto PPE is well-known for its innovative disposable mask dispenser, which is the safest way to dispense masks.In the company’s most exciting news, Zacuto PPE is announcing it is making history with the first-of-its-kind mask marketing campaign. During this inaugural mask marketing campaign, Zacuto PPE was commissioned by a client in Pennsylvania to mail 30,000 individually wrapped masks with a message encouraging voters to safely exercise their civil right to vote.“As we see Pennsylvania using aggressive and creative advertising, we wanted to support turnout for our campaign clients in this battleground state,” says one of Zacuto PPE’s sales representatives, Neil Master. “As such, Steve Weiss, co-founder of Zacuto, and I came up with the idea of mask mailing. Essentially, mask mailing is where we mail a single-wrapped mask, with a printed label, stamp, and/or coupon advertising our clients’ services or products. This is hands-down one of the most powerful marketing tools of our time.”According to Master and Weiss, most coupons go from the mailbox to the trash in mere seconds. By receiving a mask, however, customers are less likely to dispose of the client’s messaging. As a result, clients will easily be able to gauge the efficacy of their mask marketing campaign through coupon redemption.Zacuto’s mail marketing strategy is ideal for a host of different businesses, including retailers, insurance agencies, hotels, and restaurants who want to engage with customers during the lingering pandemic.For more information about Zacuto PPE, or to start your own mask marketing campaign, please visit www.zacutoppe.com About the CompanyZacuto is a USA-made, production-grade filmmaking camera accessories and rigs manufacturer. Owners and designers, Steve Weiss & Jens Bogehegn, who are filmmakers themselves for 37 years, design their filmmaking equipment for filmmakers to provide the proper shooting experience. Starting in 2019, Zacuto also moved into creating consumer products, apps, and medical supplies, as well as maintaining its lead in film equipment design.