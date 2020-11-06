Lane Closures on U.S. 395 in Downtown Gardnerville Nov. 6 for Utility-Related Repairs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane closures will take place on northbound U.S. 395 in downtown Gardnerville Friday, Nov. 6 as utility-related roadway repairs take place.

One lane of northbound U.S. 395 will be closed on U.S. 395 near Circle Drive in Gardnerville Nov. 6 from 7a.m.-noon as roadway repairs are made following utility work. Business and residential access will remain available. State transportation information is available at www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.