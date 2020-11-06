Shaftsbury Barracks/Sexual Assault of a child <16
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B303553
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: Several dates in 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mortimer St Bennington VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault of a child <16
ACCUSED: Kieghan Briggs
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 5th, 2020, Kieghan Briggs (23), of Bennington VT was arrested for two counts of Sexual Assault of a child under 16-years-old. Detectives with the Vermont State Police and Investigators with Vermont DCF began an investigation in mid-October. The investigation revealed that Briggs sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16 on several occasions in the year 2020. The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate. Briggs was transported and held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility. His arraignment is scheduled for November 6th, 2020 at 1 pm.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 6th, 2020 1 pm
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury SIU
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT 05262
802-442-5421