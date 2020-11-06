Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/Sexual Assault of a child <16

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303553

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan                             

 

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: Several dates in 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mortimer St Bennington VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault of a child <16

 

ACCUSED: Kieghan Briggs                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On November 5th, 2020, Kieghan Briggs (23), of Bennington VT was arrested for two counts of Sexual Assault of a child under 16-years-old. Detectives with the Vermont State Police and Investigators with Vermont DCF began an investigation in mid-October.  The investigation revealed that Briggs sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16 on several occasions in the year 2020. The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate.  Briggs was transported and held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility.  His arraignment is scheduled for November 6th, 2020 at 1 pm.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  November 6th, 2020 1 pm           

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:  Southern State   

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury SIU

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

