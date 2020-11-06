Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of eHealth, Cabot Oil & Gas, Super Micro Computer, and Becton Dickinson and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of eHealth, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against eHealth on April 8, 2020.

The complaint alleges that eHealth misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth’s pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against Cabot Oil & Gas on August 13, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cabot had inadequate environmental controls and procedures and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to those controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, Cabot, among other issues, failed to fix faulty gas wells, thereby polluting Pennsylvania’s water supplies through stray gas migration; (iii) the foregoing was foreseeably likely to subject Cabot to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm; (iv) Cabot continually downplayed its potential civil and/or criminal liabilities with respect to such environmental matters; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Super Micro have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Super Micro had a precarious few years in which it missed SEC financial disclosure deadlines due to accounting irregularities and was subject to an investigation by the SEC for its accounting practices. The Company’s deteriorating operating performance led to a corresponding decline in its stock price. To combat this, certain Super Micro officers and directors engaged in a scheme to improperly recognize revenue when shipping unfinished product or when shipping to the Company's warehouses. At the same time, the officers and directors falsely reassured investors regarding the accuracy of the Company's financial reporting.

Then, in October 2017, Super Micro announced that it would be unable to timely file its fiscal year 2017 Form 10-K. Super Micro failed to file its required SEC filings for the next twenty months, resulting in the Company’s delisting from the Nasdaq and the termination of three members of its senior management.

Finally, on May 17, 2019, Super Micro issued a restatement for a five-year period (2013-2017) admitting that the Company and its officers and managers were aware of, engaged in, and concealed sales and accounting misconduct motivated by an aggressive focus on increasing quarterly financial results. As a result, Super Micro's earnings per share and revenues were artificially inflated by 32% and $40 million, respectively, and the Company incurred $109 million in investigatory costs.

The Company is the subject of a federal securities class action and a cease-and-desist order issued by the SEC, which required Super Micro to pay $17.5 million due to its misconduct.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company following a class action complaint that was filed against Becton on February 27, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements;” (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

