Governor Requested Audit Finds Payments Totaling Over $230,000 at Oberon Public School District; No Record of Work

The State Auditor’s Office has released an audit of Oberon Public School District that identified ten separate areas of concern. These included payments without any evidence of services, no documentation for federal grant funding, and no documentation retained surrounding the selection of a contractor for the new Oberon Public School building.

“These are serious concerns, at a state and federal level concerning taxpayer dollars,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “We recognize these were actions made by past board members and staff. We’re confident that the current personnel and leadership will be able to utilize the recommended steps for improvement, address these issues, and move forward.”

Governor Burgum requested this audit because of financial discrepancies from the Oberon Public School District that were uncovered during an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The complete audit report can be found on our website, http://bit.ly/OberonPSD.