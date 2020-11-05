HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MEDIA AVAILABILITY REGARDING THE PRE-TRAVEL TESTING PROCESS FOR JAPAN TRAVELERS

Newsroom Posted on Nov 5, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Credentialed journalists are invited to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) for a media availability regarding the first day of the pre-travel testing program for passengers from Japan.

WHO:

Governor David Ige

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green

Managing Director Eric Takahata, Hawaii Tourism Japan

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:15 a.m.

WHERE:

Media should meet at International Arrivals tour group area located at the Ewa end of Terminal 2 on the ground level. Media may temporarily park in the designated area of the tour group parking lot.

NOTES:

Media members will be required to wear a mask/face covering over their nose and mouth while at the airport. Please RSVP to [email protected]

###

Tim Sakahara

State of Hawaii Department of Transportation Public Information Officer 869 Punchbowl Street, Room 112 Honolulu HI 96813-5097

Email: [email protected] Telephone: (808) 587-2160 Fax: (808) 587-2313