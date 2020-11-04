F&G seeking information about bull elk shot and left to waste in Unit 66

A branch antlered bull elk was shot and left to waste sometime between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 in Unit 66 near Flag Knoll. Fish and Game Conservation Officers are looking for any information the public may have about the incident.

Three elk carcasses in total were discovered in close proximity to each other. Two were properly cared for while the third was untouched and left to decay. It is suspected that all three animals may have been shot around the same time.

Fish and Game is asking anyone that may have witnessed the event or have other helpful information about this investigation to call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.