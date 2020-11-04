Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,686 in the last 365 days.

F&G seeking information about bull elk shot and left to waste in Unit 66

A branch antlered bull elk was shot and left to waste sometime between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 in Unit 66 near Flag Knoll. Fish and Game Conservation Officers are looking for any information the public may have about the incident.

Three elk carcasses in  total were discovered in close proximity to each other. Two were properly cared for while the third was untouched and left to decay. It is suspected that all three animals may have been shot around the same time.   

Fish and Game is asking anyone that may have witnessed the event or have other helpful information about this investigation to call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.

You just read:

F&G seeking information about bull elk shot and left to waste in Unit 66

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.