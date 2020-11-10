iBridge Announces Rebrand, with New Product Offerings and Celebrates 16 Years

We Listen. We Learn. We Execute.

Our customers and partners have always been our focus, and now they have new ways to work with iBridge.

BEAVERTON, OREGON, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 10, 2020

iBridge®, a recognized leader in the Digital Transformation market, is announcing a complete rebranding in celebration of its 16th anniversary. iBridge is expanding both its footprint with new platform-as-a-service (PaaS) applications and its mobility and process consulting services. For over 16 years, iBridge has helped many organizations in the legal, healthcare, manufacturing, utilities, financial, and education industries apply the latest technologies to support their growth and increase their profitability.

The rebranding of iBridge is not just cosmetic. In addition to its new graphic identity, iBridge has released a revolutionary new platform in Metolius™. Metolius offers the users of survey “something” the ability to eliminate the extraction, transformation, and analysis processes. Metolius combines the simplicity of a digital survey generation platform with advanced data analytics that are essential yet normally only available in complex and expensive business intelligence software tools. iBridge has made Metolius cost-effective for any organization that utilizes insight and engagement questionnaires.

The expansion of new iBridge platforms also includes a low-cost, enterprise risk management solution for schools in underdeveloped and developing economies. iBridge’s Integrated School Management System (iSMS) streamlines activities, and helps academic leaders make better informed decisions by monitoring every detail of operations, including student grading and records, asset management and hostel management. The company has a long history of social responsibility.

“iSMS is just another way we can give back,” said Desh Urs, iBridge’s CEO and founder. “iBridge is committed to giving back to the communities in which we are located,” Urs noted. He continued, “We have three data processing centers in economically disadvantaged zones where we focus on hiring at-risk women. We provide employees in need with tools and training, flexible work schedules, a living wage, and meals to help break the cycle of poverty and abuse.”

On the design level, the original iBridge “bridge” logo symbolized the company’s tie to Portland, Oregon (the City of Bridges) and the technological connection the company provided to its clients. The new iBridge “infinity” logo is a symbol of expansion and an embrace of boundless innovation. The aspect of infinity is also an embrace of the customer-centric philosophy that has been at iBridge since inception. iBridge, now approaching 1,000 people distributed over three continents, is known for doing business in a way that fosters a positive customer experience at every stage of the customer journey. The typeface and colors reflect a modern approach and the expression of an organization that is vibrant, passionate, and creative. This language also speaks to its core belief that iBridge is positioned to meet rapidly changing business technology demands.

ABOUT iBRIDGE

iBridge is a Digital Transformation Company.

We help our clients collect, manage, and analyze their data to create meaningful operational control and improved profitability. iBridge can take care of virtually any technology needs, including your data-migration and analysis, technology integration and cloud structure optimization.

For more than a decade, iBridge has successfully distilled complex information into actionable results. Your business priorities become our business priorities and with this ‘skin in the game’ approach, we work in a partnership that you’ve seldom come across from a service provider that believes in getting the job done, and keeping your cost and operations in check.