TX Holdings Reports Results for Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: TXHG), a supplier of mining and rail products to the U.S. coal mining industry, today announced financial results for its 2020 fiscal year.  During the 2020 fiscal year, the company reported annual revenue of $2,335,590, a 40.6% decrease when compared to the same period the prior year. Net income for fiscal year 2020 was $4,128, an income decrease of $38,316, when compared to a net income of $42,444 for the prior year.

Mr. Shrewsbury, the company’s CEO and Chairman, stated that

“Our 9/30/2020 year was very disappointing. The coal mining industry was negatively impacted by reduced consumption of coal due to slowing economic growth related to COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate it. We are currently seeing in the current quarter a positive change resulting in some mines reopening and an increase in orders”.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), expects total U.S. coal production for 2020 to be 525 million short tons compared with 705 MMst in 2019, a 26% decrease. The coal industry has experienced reduced demand from the U.S. electric power sector amid low natural gas prices which have contributed to coal mines idling and mine closures. EIA expects coal production to rise o t625 MMst in 2021, up 19% from 2020.This forecast increase reflects rising demand for coal from U.S. electricity generators because of higher natural gas prices compared with 2020.

Fiscal Year 2020 - Financial Summary

Revenue for the year ended September 30, 2020 was $2,335,590 as compared to $3,934,689 for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $1,599,099 or 40.6%.

Cost of goods sold was $1,883,735 as compared to cost of goods sold of $3,313,609 for the same period the prior year, a decrease of $1,429,874 or 43.2 %.

Gross profit for the year ended September 30, 2020 increased as a percentage of revenue from 15.8% to 19.4% when compared to the same period the prior year. The gross profit increase is the result of higher margin products sold in the current year.

Operating expenses for the year ended September 30, 2020 were $505,793 as compared to $552,307 for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $46,514 or 8.4%.  

Other income/expense for the year ended September 30, 2020 resulted in income of $58,606 as compared to a loss of $26,329 in the prior year. The favorable Other income/expense variance of $84,395 was the result primarily of a reduction in interest expense on the $2,000,000 promissory note due to Mr. William Shrewsbury, our chairman and CEO, who elected to forego any interest due to him by the Company for the year 2020.

Net income for the current year was $4,128, compared to a net income of $42,444, incurred in the fiscal year 2019.

At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $24,082 compared to $17,098 at September 30, 2019.  Net cash used in operating activities was $113,677 during the twelve months ended September 30,2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $64,331 during the same twelve months period in the prior year.  Net cash used for investment in delivery equipment during the current fiscal year was $21,645 as compared to cash flow of $10,500 received from the sale of equipment the prior year.  During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, net cash provided by financing activities was $142,296 due to an increase of stockholder’s advances.  Cash flow provided by financing activities was $34,320 during the same period in the prior year.

Accounts receivable were $114,985 as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $275,356 as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $160,371 or 58.2%.

Inventory was $2,039,391 as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $557,762 or 37.6% as compared to September 30, 2020. The Company has increased inventory in anticipation of higher sales in the 2021 fiscal year.

Contact:

William “Buck” Shrewsbury
Chairman and CEO
TX Holdings, Inc.
(606) 928-1131 

TX HOLDINGS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2020 and 2019
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2020       2019    
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,082     $ 17,098    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful            
accounts of $ 0 at September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019   114,985       275,356    
Inventory   2,039,391       1,481,629    
Other current assets   483       2,158    
Total current assets   2,178,941       1,776,241    
             
Inventory, non-current         350,000    
Property and equipment, net   28,075       15,144    
Total Assets $ 2,207,016     $ 2,141,385    
             
          LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT            
             
Current liabilities:            
Accrued expenses, primarily to officers $ 264,179     $ 329,179    
Accounts payable   253,583       320,985    
Accrued interest to officer   559,726       559,726    
Advances from officer   388,287       181,487    
Deferred revenue   99,000       96,000    
Stockholder/officers advances for operations-warehouse rent   132,000       108,000    
Bank-term loan-current portion   429,866       69,011    
Other current liability   29,800       5,191    
Total current liabilities   2,156,441       1,669,579    
             
Bank-term loan,less current portion   _     425,359    
Note payable to officer   2,000,000       2,000,000    
Total Liabilities   4,156,441       4,094,938    
             
Commitments and contingencies   _     _  
             
Stockholders' deficit:            
Preferred stock: no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized            
no shares outstanding            
Common stock: no par value, 250,000,000 shares            
authorized, 48,053,084 shares issued and outstanding            
at September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019   9,293,810       9,293,810    
Additional paid-in capital   4,321,329       4,321,329    
Accumulated deficit   (15,564,564 )     (15,568,692 )  
Total stockholders' deficit   (1,949,425 )     (1,953,553 )  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 2,207,016     $ 2,141,385    
             

 

  TX  HOLDINGS, INC.  
  STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
For the Years Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019  
          September 30,     September 30,  
          2020       2019    
                   
  Revenue     $ 2,335,590     $ 3,934,689    
                   
  Cost of goods sold     (1,883,735 )     (3,313,609 )  
                   
  Gross profit       451,855       621,080    
                   
  Operating expenses, except items shown              
  separately below     383,179       399,106    
  Commission expense     106,780       123,053    
  Professional fees     4,611       8,359    
  Bad debt expense     2,510       14,621    
  Depreciation expense     8,713       7,168    
  Total operating expenses     505,793       552,307    
                   
  Income from operations     (53,938 )     68,773    
                   
  Other income and (expense):              
  Loss on disposal of property and equipment     _     (7,000 )  
  Other income       79,206       112,043    
  Interest expense     (21,140 )     (131,372 )  
                   
  Total other income and (expense), net     58,066       (26,329 )  
                   
  Net income/(loss)   $ 4,128     $ 42,444    
                   
  Net income per common share              
  Basic     $ 0.00     $ 0.00    
                   
  Weighted average of common shares              
  outstanding-                
  Basic       48,053,084       48,053,084    
     

 

TX HOLDINGS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
              September 30,     September 30,
                2020         2019  
Cash flows provided/(used) in operating activities:                   
Net income/(loss)         $ 4,128       $ 42,444  
Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash used in          
operating activities:                
Depreciation expense           8,714         7,168  
Bad debt expense           2,510         14,621  
Loss on sale of fixed asset       _       7,000  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net         157,861         (30,283 )
Inventory           (207,762 )       (33,089 )
Commission advances         _     _
Other current assets           1,675         (1,058 )
Accrued liabilities, primarily to officer       (65,000 )       (87,457 )
Accounts payable           (67,402 )       (208,868 )
Accrued interest to officers       _       100,000  
Stockholder/officers advances for operations-warehouse rent     24,000         24,000  
Deferred revenue           3,000         96,000  
Other current liabilities         24,609         5,191  
Net cash used in operating activities         (113,667 )       (64,331 )
                     
Cash flows provided/(used) in investing activities:                   
Purchase of equipment           (21,645 )     _
Proceeds from sale of fixed asset       _       10,500  
Net cash provided/(used) in investing activities       10,500         10,500  
                     
Cash flows provided/(used ) in financing activities:                   
Repayment of bank term loan         (64,504 )       (54,680 )
Proceeds from officer advances         354,800         219,500  
Repayment of officer advances         (148,000 )       (130,500 )
Net cash provided in financing activities       142,296         34,320  
                     
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents              6,984         (19,511 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period              17,098         36,609  
                     
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period            $ 24,082       $ 17,098  
                     
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information    
                     
Cash paid during the year for interest            $ 19,273       $ 28,928  
                     

TX Holdings Reports Results for Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020

