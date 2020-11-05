Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,678 in the last 365 days.

Astec Industries to present at Baird Global Industrials Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announces today it will present during the Baird Global Industrials Conference 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Barry A. Ruffalo, President, Chief Executive Officer, Becky A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will participate in the conference. This event is being hosted by Baird. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of clients and meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions.

The Astec presentation will be available to the public via webcast from 7:55 AM to 8:25 AM Eastern Time and can be obtained at:

Webcast Link

https://kvgo.com/baird-global-industrials/astec-industries-november-2020

About Astec Industries, Inc.
Astec Industries, Inc. (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes aggregate processing equipment.

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: (423) 899-5898
Fax: (423) 899-4456
E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Astec Industries to present at Baird Global Industrials Conference 2020

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.