Major General Lorraine Potter (Ret) Achieved Firsts in Two Male Dominated Professions: Religion and the Military
Veteran's Day guest Maj. Gen.Lorraine Potter talks about religion and military and how she conquered both as the first female chaplain in the US Air Force
Lorraine Potter shares her story about the challenges she faced working with men in the military as the Veteran’s Day featured guest on My Future Purpose on Wednesday, November 11 at 4:00 PM (EST)”WESTON, CONNECTICUT, US, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major General Lorraine Potter (Ret) , barely five feet tall, loved both her God and her country. Her purpose was to serve both. She graduated from Keuka College, Keuka Park, NY in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in psychology and religion. She became the first woman ordained by the American Baptist Church in Rhode Island.
It was the early 1970’s, height of the women’s movement. Women wanted liberation to extend beyond the bedroom. Women wanted equal pay for their work and the opportunity to obtain jobs traditionally awarded to men.
Lorraine Potter wrote a letter to the US Air Force Chaplain Corps asking if it was possible for a woman to be a chaplain. She received a brochure listing all the requirements to be a military chaplain. The last qualification on the list ‘must be male.’
After the Equal Rights Amendment was passed in 1972, it was illegal to discriminate based on gender or race. In 1973 Reverend Lorraine K. Potter, an American Baptist pastor, was accepted to the Air Force Chaplain Corps as the first woman to break the male barrier both in religion and the military.
"We are honored to have Lorraine Potter share her story about the challenges she faced working with men in the military as the Veteran's Day featured guest for My Future Purpose on Wednesday, November 11 at 4:00 PM (EST)
Lorraine was a trail blazer who opened doors of opportunity for other women to be accepted as chaplains in the military. In her capacity she continued to experience discrimination by those who resented taking orders from a woman, as she rose through the ranks.
What does it take to have such perseverance? It takes a calling and knowing your purpose in life. For Lorraine Potter this was only the beginning of her firsts. She retired after 31 years of service as the first female chief of chaplains with the rank of Major General.
As the Veteran’s Day guest on the weekly Wednesday 4:00 (EST) afternoon virtual talk show for myfuturepurpose.com Lorraine will share lessons learned on the job and in life. She will share how she was responsible for her own training and how that helped her become a leader.
Her favorite saying comes from St Francis of Assisi, “Start by doing what is necessary; then do what is possible, and, suddenly you are doing the impossible.”
Learn more about Major General Lorraine Potter on Wednesday, November 11 – Veteran's Day
About My Future Purpose
My Future Purpose is a multi-faceted membership organization committed to the growing Purpose Movement founded by Joyce Cohen and Vicki Thomas. My Future Purpose helps individuals, professionals and organizations harness the power of purpose by providing weekly speakers, quarterly workshops, virtual retreats and collaborative initiatives to guide participants to discover their purpose. Vicki Thomas and Joyce Cohen host a weekly Wednesday afternoon 4:00 (EST) virtual online talk show featuring special guests who share their inspiring story about what they are doing that meets and serves their purpose. To join and to learn more see myfuturepurpose.com. Our purpose is to inspire yours
